* RBI deputy warns rising crude prices an inflation risk
* Bond yields trade in 8.23-8.27 range in the session
* GOI debt auction for 150 bln rupees in focus
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Aug 16 Indian bond yields edged higher
on Thursday as investors scaled back bets the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) will cut interest rates at its September policy
meeting after global crude prices threatened to stoke inflation
further.
Traders said the rise in crude globally was renewing doubts
if domestic headline inflation can soften on a sustainable basis
with nearly two-thirds of the country's oil requirement being
imported.
Global crude oil benchmark Brent has risen more than a third
in less than two months on escalating worries about a conflict
over Iran's nuclear programme and as investors hope for more
stimulus measures from central banks.
"The market is reducing its bet of a rate cut by the RBI at
its September meeting as higher crude prices and falling rupee
are also adding to inflationary pressures," said Harish Agarwal,
a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank.
RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn also warned on Thursday
that the rising global crude prices were a risk to inflation and
it was too soon to consider a policy response to a surprise
slowing of India's inflation in July.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped
4 basis points to 8.26 percent from its previous close.
The country's Wholesale Price Index rose 6.87 percent in
July, below consensus forecasts, but concerns remained about
high core inflation and an ongoing drought.
The central bank has consistently maintained a hawkish stance
on inflation, despite new Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's
recent warning that high interest rates were burdening
consumers.
The economy is growing at its slowest in almost a decade, as
indicated by the unexpected fall in June industrial output last
week and the slump in exports revealed in the preliminary trade
data issued on Tuesday.
Some selling also emerged as investors pruned positions
ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt auction scheduled on Friday.
The country's one-year overnight index swap rate
was 3 bp higher at 7.81 percent and the five-year
rate was 8 bp higher at 7.17 percent on the
session from the previous day.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)