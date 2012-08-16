* RBI deputy warns rising crude prices an inflation risk * Bond yields trade in 8.23-8.27 range in the session * GOI debt auction for 150 bln rupees in focus By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Aug 16 Indian bond yields edged higher on Thursday as investors scaled back bets the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut interest rates at its September policy meeting after global crude prices threatened to stoke inflation further. Traders said the rise in crude globally was renewing doubts if domestic headline inflation can soften on a sustainable basis with nearly two-thirds of the country's oil requirement being imported. Global crude oil benchmark Brent has risen more than a third in less than two months on escalating worries about a conflict over Iran's nuclear programme and as investors hope for more stimulus measures from central banks. "The market is reducing its bet of a rate cut by the RBI at its September meeting as higher crude prices and falling rupee are also adding to inflationary pressures," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn also warned on Thursday that the rising global crude prices were a risk to inflation and it was too soon to consider a policy response to a surprise slowing of India's inflation in July. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped 4 basis points to 8.26 percent from its previous close. The country's Wholesale Price Index rose 6.87 percent in July, below consensus forecasts, but concerns remained about high core inflation and an ongoing drought. The central bank has consistently maintained a hawkish stance on inflation, despite new Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's recent warning that high interest rates were burdening consumers. The economy is growing at its slowest in almost a decade, as indicated by the unexpected fall in June industrial output last week and the slump in exports revealed in the preliminary trade data issued on Tuesday. Some selling also emerged as investors pruned positions ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt auction scheduled on Friday. The country's one-year overnight index swap rate was 3 bp higher at 7.81 percent and the five-year rate was 8 bp higher at 7.17 percent on the session from the previous day. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)