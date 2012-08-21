* 10-yr bond yield rises 1 bp to 8.25 percent * 1-yr OIS rises 3 bps, 5-yr OIS rises 5 bps * Bond markets seen range-bound in near-term By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Aug 17 Indian bond yields rose marginally on Tuesday as investors favoured risk assets, while consumer inflation data showing rising food prices reinforced expectations the central bank will hold off on cutting interest rates. Bond yields have remained largely range-bound in August since hitting a one-month high of 8.28 percent on July 31, the day the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold and remained hawkish on inflation. Analysts say markets are unlikely to move much until quarterly economic growth data later this month, or unless the government announces major fiscal reforms. Clear signs of a slowdown could lead to increased pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy, traders said, even as Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has stuck to his warnings about inflationary pressures. "Yields would soften if the growth is muted in anticipation of rate easing by the RBI. There could be significant softening leading up to the data as well," Sandeep Bagla, senior vice-president with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, said. He expects the benchmark yield to trade in a range between 8.15 and 8.30 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.25 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.24 percent. The market was closed on Monday for a public holiday. Bond prices came under pressure as risk assets gained, with the BSE benchmark index ending up 1.1 percent at its highest close since mid-March, led by gains in Infosys and consumer good stocks. The rupee also strengthened against the dollar, tracking a higher euro on hopes for European Central Bank action to contain borrowing costs in Italy and Spain. Bond prices were also pressured after food prices accelerated to 11.53 percent in July from 10.71 percent in June, although overall consumer price inflation slowed slightly to 9.86 percent. The country's one-year overnight index swap rate rose 3 basis points to 7.82, while the five-year rate ended up 5 basis points at 7.19 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)