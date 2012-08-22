* 10-year bond yield fall 3 bps to 8.22 pct * Economic growth data on Aug. 31 next big trigger * 10-year yield seen in 8.21-8.26 pct range for week By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Aug 22 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield eased marginally on Wednesday as lower oil prices aided sentiment, although trading remained thin due to a two-day bank strike to protest against proposed reforms in the sector. Brent crude fell below $114 a barrel, easing some of the domestic inflation concerns for India, which imports two-thirds of its oil requirement. Traders see the 10-year yield stuck in a narrow 8.21-8.26 percent band this week in the absence of any significant triggers, with the next key event likely at the end of the month when India reports quarterly economic growth data. Investors will also keenly watch developments in the euro zone, where expectations of policy action to stem the debt crisis is building up, for further directions. "The market is factoring in a positive outcome because of which the risk-on sentiment is back," said Krishnamurthy Harihar, treasurer at First Rand Bank. "But if no concrete decisions are taken, the sentiment will turn risk averse again." The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 8.22 percent from its previous close. In the near-term, traders are expected to pare positions ahead of Friday's 150 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) bond auction. But bond prices could see some support amid continued signs of eased liquidity, with repo borrowings from the central bank falling below 400 rupees for the second session in a row on Wednesday. OIS rates retreated from 1-1/2 month peaks hit on Tuesday. The country's one-year overnight index swap rate fell 2 basis points to 7.80 percent, while the five-year rate fell 4 basis points to 7.15 percent. ($1=55.6 rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)