* Crude oil prices rise, sparking inflationary concerns * Domestic gold futures hit new peak * Fighting inflation cornerstone of monetary policy-RBI By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 23 Indian federal bond yields edged up on Thursday as global crude prices rallied on hopes for a third round of monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, reinforcing concerns about inflationary pressures at home. Although U.S. central bank action could spur demand for global risk assets, including India's domestic bonds, it could also lead to gains in oil markets, with Brent crude futures topping $116 a barrel. That is a worry to domestic bond investors, especially after the Reserve Bank of India said late in the day that fighting inflation remained the cornerstone of its monetary policy, and indicated it was unlikely to act soon to ease rates despite slowing growth. Also on Thursday, India's benchmark gold futures hit a new peak, driving away physical traders seeking to stock the yellow metal in the middle of the festive season. "As far as gilt markets are concerned, they are still reflecting the broader concern of inflation and the RBI's still hawkish stance. There is no immediate positive driver for the gilt market," said Killol Pandya, head of fixed income at Daiwa Mutual Fund. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis points to 8.23 percent from its previous close. Volumes were lower than average at 13.56 billion rupees as some state-run bank dealing rooms were thinly staffed on account of a two-day bank employees strike. OIS rates remained close to 1-1/2 month peaks hit on Tuesday. The country's one-year overnight index swap rate rose 1 basis points to 7.81 percent, while the five-year rate was unchanged at 7.15 percent. India's debt markets are seeing some support as the liquidity deficit has eased. The benchmark 3-month commercial paper rate has eased to 8.8750 percent from 9.3250 percent in early August. "Shorter term rates have shown a distinct softening as the liquidity crunch has come down and not too much of supply in these segments is in the offing," said Pandya. Nomura set a target for the 10-year bond at 7.80 percent and suggested a receiving trade in three-year to five-year offshore OIS. The bank predicted liquidity would again tighten in September when corporate taxes are due, which would spark the Reserve Bank of India to buy bonds via open market operations. (Editing by Rafael Nam)