* 10-year yield falls 2 bps to 8.17 pct
* Traders see April-June growth below 5 pct
* Bond sell-off seen if GDP rises more than expected
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 28 Indian federal bonds gained for a
third successive session on Tuesday as continued bets the
economy grew less than 5 percent in the April-June quarter
raised hope the central bank would change its hawkish stance on
inflation.
Growth of below 5 percent would be lower than expectations.
A Reuters poll of 38 economists forecast India to post
growth of 5.3 percent in the first quarter of the financial
year, unchanged from the rate in January-March.
Bonds are also benefitting from some risk aversion, which
has helped push down domestic stocks down for a third session on
Friday.
"I think the GDP number may be low, and that is the reason
the market is betting that there may be an interest rate cut by
the RBI," said S.K. Kalra, head of treasury at Allahabad Bank.
"If the number is good, definitely bonds will react
negatively. Assuming we see the 10-year edge further down
towards 8.13 percent ahead of the data, a strong print can push
it back up to 8.20 percent, so a 7-8 bps sell-off is likely".
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2
basis points to end at 8.17 percent. Yields have dropped 6 bps
over the last three sessions.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 242.75 billion rupees ($4.4 billion).
Traders are also anticipating the central bank will resume
bond purchases starting in late September, as liquidity is
expected to tighten again because of tax outflows and the
traditional autumn pick-up in consumer spending.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to purchase 900
billion rupees ($16.17 billion) worth of debt via open market
operations in the remainder of the fiscal year, a Reuters poll
showed.
The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed at
7.11 percent, down 1 basis point on the day while the one-year
rate edged down 2 bps to 7.77 percent.
($1 = 55.7 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)