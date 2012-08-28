* 10-year yield falls 2 bps to 8.17 pct * Traders see April-June growth below 5 pct * Bond sell-off seen if GDP rises more than expected By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 28 Indian federal bonds gained for a third successive session on Tuesday as continued bets the economy grew less than 5 percent in the April-June quarter raised hope the central bank would change its hawkish stance on inflation. Growth of below 5 percent would be lower than expectations. A Reuters poll of 38 economists forecast India to post growth of 5.3 percent in the first quarter of the financial year, unchanged from the rate in January-March. Bonds are also benefitting from some risk aversion, which has helped push down domestic stocks down for a third session on Friday. "I think the GDP number may be low, and that is the reason the market is betting that there may be an interest rate cut by the RBI," said S.K. Kalra, head of treasury at Allahabad Bank. "If the number is good, definitely bonds will react negatively. Assuming we see the 10-year edge further down towards 8.13 percent ahead of the data, a strong print can push it back up to 8.20 percent, so a 7-8 bps sell-off is likely". The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to end at 8.17 percent. Yields have dropped 6 bps over the last three sessions. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 242.75 billion rupees ($4.4 billion). Traders are also anticipating the central bank will resume bond purchases starting in late September, as liquidity is expected to tighten again because of tax outflows and the traditional autumn pick-up in consumer spending. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to purchase 900 billion rupees ($16.17 billion) worth of debt via open market operations in the remainder of the fiscal year, a Reuters poll showed. The benchmark five-year OIS rate closed at 7.11 percent, down 1 basis point on the day while the one-year rate edged down 2 bps to 7.77 percent. ($1 = 55.7 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)