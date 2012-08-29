* Profit-taking hits bonds after 3 days of gains * GDP data on Friday key trigger for debt * Global risk mood also key; ECB, Bernanke in focus By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian federal bonds snapped a three-day rally as investors turned cautious and booked profits ahead of economic growth data due on Friday. The 10-year bond yield had dropped 6 bps in the three sessions to Tuesday on expectations the April-June quarter growth would dip below 5 percent and thus pressure the central bank to lower interest rates. Those bets would be below the expectations for expansion of 5.3 percent provided by a Reuters poll of 38 economists out this week. However, central bank has consistently stuck to its hawkish stance. Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday inflation remained too high and needs to fall further or risk more damage to the economy. "The market has more or less discounted the GDP number expectations and re-priced itself now. Long traders have booked their profits and lightened positions ahead of GDP data on Friday," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fund manager with Bajaj Corp. "The actual number will be the key trigger now and enable fund managers to position the duration of their portfolio and build expectations for policy. If a rate cut is expected, then yields will drop further but the inflation and IIP (inflation) data due in mid-September will also be crucial," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.18 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 195.20 billion rupees ($3.5 billion). Traders said they would monitor the global risk environment in the lead-up to India's gross domestic product data, especially given expectations for stimulus measures from the European Central Bank and ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke on Friday. The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 1 basis point at 7.12 percent while the one-year rate ended steady at 7.77 percent. ($1 = 55.6 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)