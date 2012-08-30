* 10-yr yield gains 1 bp to 8.19 pct * GDP data on Friday key for rate expectations * Sub-5 pct growth to spark hopes for rate cut By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Aug 30 Indian federal bond yields edged up on Thursday for a second straight session on caution ahead of economic growth data that could set expectations for future interest rate cuts. India is expected to post gross domestic product growth of 5.3 percent in the April-June quarter, according to a median estimate in a Reuters poll of 38 economists, its slowest pace in three years. However, traders are bracing for the prospect growth could fall below 5 percent, an outcome that could lead to increased pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to amend its hawkish stance ahead of its policy review in mid-September. "It seems like a battleground between the ministry of finance and the RBI. Some position reshuffling is expected to surface tomorrow ahead of the G-Sec auction and GDP data," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at A K Capital. "Market is sitting on positions anticipating a rate cut. However any positive surprise on the GDP might lead to a significant sell-off. I expect a 8.12 to 8.24 percent range on the 10-year bond tomorrow," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 8.19 percent. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate 168.70 billion rupees ($3 billion). A risk-on environment also dented some of the appetite for debt. India's main domestic indexes posted mild gains, while the euro edged higher ahead of a Friday speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. The benchmark five-year swap rate ends flat at 7.12 percent while the one-year rate ended down 1 bp at 7.76 percent. ($1 = 55.6 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)