* Repo bids fall to lowest in nearly two months
* Barclays Capital remains overweight on India bonds
* Dealers say limited supply till Sept 17 policy to support
bonds
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian federal bond yields eased
on Monday as adequate cash in the banking system and a limited
supply of fresh paper spurred buying, partly offsetting the
spike in yields on Friday after stronger-than-expected
June-quarter economic growth.
Banking system liquidity has remained largely comfortable
over the last two months with the deficit mostly within the
central bank's comfort band of 500-600 billion rupees.
Repo bids fell to 168.30 billion rupees on Monday, its
lowest in nearly two months.
Dealers said bonds will also benefit from replacement demand
due to redemption of existing bonds worth 180 billion rupees,
due by mid-September.
"Bonds will remain well supported on easing liquidity and
only one auction in the run-up to the September policy," said
Prasanna Patankar, senior vice president at STCI Primary
Dealership.
"There are still some who are betting that RBI may surprise
with a rate cut."
India will sell 160 billion rupees of bonds this week, but
there are no subsequent bond sales till the central bank's
policy on Sept 17.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2
b asis points lower at 8 .22 p ercent.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 165.65 billion rupees.
Bond yields had spiked on Friday after April-June quarter
economic growth came in at 5.5 percent, as against expectations
of a sub-5-percent rise.
The central bank has said keeping inflation in check remains
the primary focus of its monetary policy, and the GDP data has
dashed hopes of a near-term rate cut.
RBI is expected to keep its key interest rate steady this
month, a Reuters poll showed, and economists see only a slight
easing this calendar year.
Barclays Capital, in a note, said it remained long on the
10-year paper on expected policy support in the form of rate
cuts and open market purchase of bonds by the central bank.
It expects the 10-year yield to ease to 7.50 percent by
end-October.
The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 1
basis point to 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate
was also down 1 bp to 7.80 percent.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)