* 10-year yield falls 3 bps to 8.18 pct
* Repo bids fall sharply to 29.70 bln rupees, lowest since
Oct
* Oil Ministry favours rise in diesel, LPG, kerosene
prices-source
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian federal bond yields fell
for a third successive session on Wednesday as the cash deficit
in the banking system fell to its lowest since October, spurring
buying in debt.
Repo bids at the central bank's borrowing window fell to
29.70 billion rupees, having eased significantly from the 1
trillion rupees deficit seen in late June.
The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai Interbank Rate, a
rate to which various money market rates are benchmarked, fell
to 7.71 percent on Wednesday, after slipping below 8 percent for
the first time in 11 months on Tuesday.
"Liquidity is gradually moving towards the reverse repo
window. This will reflect in a fall in treasury bills,
commercial paper rates and subsequently the 10-year paper
yields," said Anoop Verma, vice-president at Development Credit
Bank.
"We will see the yield curve shifting towards the
short-end." He expects the 10-year yield to gradually move to 8
percent.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3
b asis point lower at 8 .18 p ercent. It has fallen 6 basis points
so far in the week.
Dealers say the government is increasingly likely to raise
diesel prices, which will be looked at positively by the bond
market from a fiscal consolidation point of view.
Raising fuel prices is essential to cut the government's
bloated subsidy bill and capping the fiscal deficit.
Easing liquidity was also reflected in a fall in the swap
rates. The near-end one-year rate was down 5
bps to 7.74 percent while the benchmark five-year swap rate
fell 2 bps to 7.14 percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)