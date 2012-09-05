* 10-year yield falls 3 bps to 8.18 pct * Repo bids fall sharply to 29.70 bln rupees, lowest since Oct * Oil Ministry favours rise in diesel, LPG, kerosene prices-source By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian federal bond yields fell for a third successive session on Wednesday as the cash deficit in the banking system fell to its lowest since October, spurring buying in debt. Repo bids at the central bank's borrowing window fell to 29.70 billion rupees, having eased significantly from the 1 trillion rupees deficit seen in late June. The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai Interbank Rate, a rate to which various money market rates are benchmarked, fell to 7.71 percent on Wednesday, after slipping below 8 percent for the first time in 11 months on Tuesday. "Liquidity is gradually moving towards the reverse repo window. This will reflect in a fall in treasury bills, commercial paper rates and subsequently the 10-year paper yields," said Anoop Verma, vice-president at Development Credit Bank. "We will see the yield curve shifting towards the short-end." He expects the 10-year yield to gradually move to 8 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3 b asis point lower at 8 .18 p ercent. It has fallen 6 basis points so far in the week. Dealers say the government is increasingly likely to raise diesel prices, which will be looked at positively by the bond market from a fiscal consolidation point of view. Raising fuel prices is essential to cut the government's bloated subsidy bill and capping the fiscal deficit. Easing liquidity was also reflected in a fall in the swap rates. The near-end one-year rate was down 5 bps to 7.74 percent while the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 2 bps to 7.14 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)