* 10-year yield falls 2 bps to 8.16 pct * Dealers hoping for rate cut if government acts on diesel prices * Cash rate eases to 7 pct intraday, two-month low By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian federal bond yields fell to their lowest in nearly a month on Thursday, helped by adequate cash in the banking system and on hopes that the central bank may cut rates if the government takes some steps to rein in the fiscal deficit. Dealers said bonds yields have come off on hopes that the government may soon announce a reforms package, including moves to rein in the fiscal gap, which is widely expected to breach the 5.1 percent budget estimate for the current fiscal year. The oil ministry has already indicated it wants to raise diesel, kerosene and cooking gas prices after the current parliament session ends on Sept. 7. The central bank's view has been that it wants credible signs of fiscal consolidation from the government before it cuts rates. The RBI will meet on Sept. 17 to review rates and economists expect it to hold rates steady, a Reuters poll showed. "If there is a diesel price hike and one or two more measures from the government, a sort of scenario will build up towards a rate cut," said Ashish Vaidya, head of trading at UBS AG in Mumbai. "I however do not think it (rate cut) will happen so soon." Banking system liquidity has also sharply improved with bids at the central bank's repo window easing to 21.20 billion rupees, with the cash rate slipping to 7 percent in trade, a two-month low. However, the cash shortage is expected to rise next week when corporates withdraw cash from banks to meet advance tax needs. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch expects the central bank to commence open market bonds purchases by end-September as its $14 billion of forward contracts have neutralized 815 billion rupees of OMOs conducted so far. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 b asis point lower at 8 .16 p ercent, a fourth successive session of falls. It fell to 8.14 percent intra-day, a level last seen August 10. Volumes were heavy at 306.55 billion rupee. The near-end one-year rate ended unchanged at 7.74 percent while the benchmark five-year swap rate rose 1 bp to 7.15 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)