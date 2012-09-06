* 10-year yield falls 2 bps to 8.16 pct
* Dealers hoping for rate cut if government acts on diesel
prices
* Cash rate eases to 7 pct intraday, two-month low
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian federal bond yields fell
to their lowest in nearly a month on Thursday, helped by
adequate cash in the banking system and on hopes that the
central bank may cut rates if the government takes some steps to
rein in the fiscal deficit.
Dealers said bonds yields have come off on hopes that the
government may soon announce a reforms package, including moves
to rein in the fiscal gap, which is widely expected to breach
the 5.1 percent budget estimate for the current fiscal year.
The oil ministry has already indicated it wants to raise
diesel, kerosene and cooking gas prices after the current
parliament session ends on Sept. 7.
The central bank's view has been that it wants credible
signs of fiscal consolidation from the government before it cuts
rates.
The RBI will meet on Sept. 17 to review rates and economists
expect it to hold rates steady, a Reuters poll showed.
"If there is a diesel price hike and one or two more
measures from the government, a sort of scenario will build up
towards a rate cut," said Ashish Vaidya, head of trading at UBS
AG in Mumbai.
"I however do not think it (rate cut) will happen so soon."
Banking system liquidity has also sharply improved with bids
at the central bank's repo window easing to 21.20 billion
rupees, with the cash rate slipping to 7 percent in trade, a
two-month low.
However, the cash shortage is expected to rise next week
when corporates withdraw cash from banks to meet advance tax
needs.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch expects the central bank to
commence open market bonds purchases by end-September as its $14
billion of forward contracts have neutralized 815 billion rupees
of OMOs conducted so far.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2
b asis point lower at 8 .16 p ercent, a fourth successive session
of falls. It fell to 8.14 percent intra-day, a level last seen
August 10.
Volumes were heavy at 306.55 billion rupee.
The near-end one-year rate ended unchanged
at 7.74 percent while the benchmark five-year swap rate
rose 1 bp to 7.15 percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)