* 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp to 8.17 pct
* 1-yr swap rate falls 2 bps to 7.70 pct
* Fin Min's assurance on reforms help debt
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian federal bond yields fell
on Tuesday on hopes the government will unveil more fiscal
measures and stand its ground to political allies pushing for a
rollback in recent action, thus raising the prospects of a rate
cut in October.
Finance minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday the
government will take additional fiscal measures by Oct. 30 for
more fiscal consolidation and called on the central bank to take
more 'supportive measures' at its next policy review.
Despite data on Tuesday showing annual consumer price
inflation picked up in August to 10.03 percent,
investors believe a renewed government commitment to fiscal
reforms could sway the Reserve Bank of India into cutting the
repo rate.
"Despite higher WPI and CPI numbers, the expectations of
rate cut for October is building up post the finance minister's
reform assurance," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and
forex and First Rand Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1
basis point to 8.17 percent.
The central bank disappointed investors on Monday by leaving
interest rates unchanged on Monday despite big-ticket reforms by
the government last week, saying its primary focus remained
fighting inflation.
However, continued government reforms could change that
picture, as they would signal a commitment to containing the
fiscal deficit, projected at 5.1 percent of GDP for fiscal 2013,
while helping narrow India's record current account deficit.
Bonds are also likely to remain supported by improved
liquidity after the RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, with an
expected 170 billion rupees to be released on Saturday.
OIS rates fell, with the 1-year OIS rate fell
2 bps to 7.70 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell
4 bps to 7.17 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)