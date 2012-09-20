* 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp to 8.16 pct * 1-yr swap rate unchanged at 7.70 pct * Sharp fall in global oil prices help By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian bond prices edged higher on Thursday on hopes inflationary pressures would ease after crude prices slumped, although worries about political instability capped gains after a key ally withdrew its support from the coalition government. Brent crude slumped below $108 a barrel after data showed China's manufacturing is still contracting, putting further pressure on a market that was already weakening due to Saudi Arabia's pledge to cool oil prices. Traders were also comforted after Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday the central bank has not ruled out injecting liquidity via bond purchases in open markets, despite cutting the cash reserve ratio this week. Liquidity is expected to improve from Saturday with the injection of 170 billion rupees in the banking system from that cut in the CRR, or the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the RBI. "Easing rates are a reflection of considerable decline in international crude price and an anticipation of no significant surprise in the second-half borrowing calendar," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 8.16 percent. The central bank widely disappointed investors by keeping interest rates on hold on Monday, citing inflationary pressures. Oil is a big contributor to inflation in India given the country must import most of its energy needs. Lower inflation would help raise expectations for rate cuts, but investors are also worried the government will roll back some of its big bang reforms announced last week after a key ally withdrew its support from the ruling coalition on Thursday. Trinamool Congress cited its opposition to the hike in fuel prices and the reforms in the multi-brand retail sector as the reasons behind its decision, raising worries the government would roll back some of the measures. Analysts believe the RBI would also need to be confident of the government's fiscal resolve before considering cutting the repo rate. The government's fiscal stance is especially important given India is set to announce this month its borrowing amount for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March 2013. The 1-year OIS rate ended unchanged at 7.70 percent, while the 5-year OIS fell 2 bps to 7.15 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)