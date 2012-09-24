* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.16 percent
* 1-yr OIS rate at 1-1/2 mth low; rate cut hopes grow
* Fiscal 2012/13 borrowing plans awaited
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 24 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield ended flat on Monday after earlier falling to its lowest
since early August as bets the central bank would move to cut
key interest rates were offset by caution ahead of the
government's borrowing plan announcements.
The slew of government reforms this month, including raising
diesel prices, is expected to give Reserve Bank of India more
room to lower interest rates by its next review in October after
opting to lower only the cash reserve ratio last week.
However, traders are also turning more cautious this week as
the government is due to announce its amount of borrowing for
the second half of the fiscal year ending in March.
"Market feels the reforms announced and the government's
commitment to implement further reforms will trigger RBI
easing," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank.
The 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.16
percent, after falling to 8.15 percent during the day, its
lowest since Aug. 10.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a moderate 229.05 billion rupees ($4.3 billion).
The 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a narrow
8.12-8.18 percent range until the borrowing calendar is
announced, traders said. No date For the announcement has been
set, but is expected towards the end of the week.
India is widely expected to breach its fiscal deficit target
of 5.1 percent for fiscal 2012/13, although analysts say India
may choose to hold off on announcing any changes in borrowing
from the target announced in March until it has a better grip of
its actual needs.
Further gains in bond prices could also be capped as a rally
that saw bond yields fall 8 bps so far in September is looking
as having running its course.
However, there was a potential further downside to the
overnight indexed swap rates on the back of rate cut hopes,
traders said.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rates fell 3 bps
at 7.12 percent, after falling to 7.11 percent, its lowest since
Aug. 30.
The 1-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.68 percent,
after hitting 7.67 percent, its lowest since Aug. 7.
Liquidity however, was not too impacted even after the cut
in the cash reserve ratio released 170 billion Indian rupees
($3.18 billion) into the banking system on Saturday given repo
borrowings from the central bank window rose to 801.3 billion
rupees on Monday at the start of a new reporting cycle.
Traders said they expect repo borrowings to start falling
from Tuesday and eventually may hit a 100-150 billion deficit by
the first week of October.
($1 = 53.50 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)