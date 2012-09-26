* India 10-yr bond ends steady at 8.17 pct
* Govt, cbank to meet at 0930 GMT on Thurs
* 10-yr yld may rise if extra borrowing set
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian federal bond yields ended
flat on Wednesday with investors on the sidelines a day ahead of
the announcement of the government's borrowing calendar for the
second half of the fiscal year ending in March.
The government will meet central bank officials at around 3
p.m. (0930 GMT) on Thursday, having already set a target to
raise 2 trillion rupees ($37.41 billion) in October-December, as
part of plans to borrow 5.7 trillion rupees for the full fiscal
year.
However, analysts widely expect India to borrow more, with a
Reuters poll expecting an additional 500 billion rupees for the
year ending in March, although the government may not announce
the need to increase borrowing until later this year.
The borrowing plans are being seen as a key measure of the
country's fiscal discipline as India still faces sovereign
ratings downgrades despite a recent slew of measures.
"I do not expect them to announce extra borrowing tomorrow.
The most likely timing of extra borrowing announcement is
December," said Vivek Rajpal, India's rates strategist at Nomura
in Mumbai.
"I expect a brief relief rally if there is no extra
borrowing," he added, but said bond yields would rise by 5-10
basis points if the government increases its borrowing targets
this week.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
steady at its previous close of 8.17 percent.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at a l owly 153.2 billion rupees ($2.9 billion).
Investors are also closely expected to monitor liquidity
conditions. Month-end government spending is expected to flow in
during the first week of October, pushing OIS rates further
down.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate edged down 1
basis point to 7.12 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate
dropped 3 bps to 7.67 percent.
($1 = 53.4550 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)