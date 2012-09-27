* 10-yr bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.16 percent * Govt sticks to budgeted 2 trln rupees in Oct-Mar * Govt also says won't borrow above FY 2012/13 plans * 10-yr bond yield may open down 2-4 bps on Fri By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian federal bond yields edged down on Thursday as investors bet the government would not announce any additional borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year. The predictions proved correct as the government announced just that after the markets close, saying it would stick to its budgeted 2 trillion rupees in borrowing for the October-March period. Analysts were further comforted after the government added it would not exceed the total of 5.7 trillion rupees in borrowing for the full fiscal year, setting up the prospect of bond gains on Friday. "Market participants were expecting some amount of extra borrowing either now or later. This is as clear as it can get. It is a serious fiscal consolidation step. One large uncertainty is clearly behind us," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "Market should open with a gap down of possibly 2-3 basis points. We also have the auction tomorrow, so further gains would be gradual. On the day, it could gain 7-8 basis points," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.16 percent before the announcement. A Reuters poll this week had shown India would borrow an additional 500 billion rupees ($9.34 billion) for the year ending in March and miss its fiscal deficit target, although they had not expected the announcement to be made until later this year. "There should be a small rally tomorrow. Besides, this move also would fuel expectations for a rate cut. The government is moving towards fiscal consolidation, so the ball is now set for a rate cut in October," said Kushal Maheshwari, a fund manager with Bajaj Corp. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 199.15 billion rupees ($3.8 billion). The benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 5 basis points to 7.07 percent, after falling to a session low of 7.0650 percent during the day, its lowest since mid-August. The 1-year OIS rate fell 3 bps to 7.64 percent, after earlier falling to 7.63 percent, its lowest since Sept. 17. Traders said expectations of improvement in liquidity conditions in the near term on the back of month-end government spending was prompting receiving in OIS rates. The borrowing announcement is also expected to trigger further receiving in OIS rates on Friday. ($1 = 53 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)