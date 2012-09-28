MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield dropped to its lowest in two months on Friday morning
after the government said it would stick to its second-half
borrowing schedule, marginally al l aying fears of a fiscal
slippage.
India raised taxes on rail fares and vowed to stick to its
planned borrowing target for the year, underlining the
government's will to curb fiscal deficit and avoid a ratings
downgrade.
The government has been relying on market borrowing to fund
its rising spending, crowding out private investors and lowering
growth prospects.
It said it would borrow 2 trillion rupees ($37.7 billion) by
selling bonds in the second half (October-March) of this fiscal
year, in line with the budgeted estimate.
"The option for fresh borrowing announcement later always
exists, but we do not expect it would be used," said Arvind
Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the Finance Ministry.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2
basis points at 8.14 percent. It had dropped as low as 8.11
percent in opening deals, its lowest since July 30.
"We think additional market borrowing will be back-loaded.
Comments also suggest the extra borrowing window remains open,"
said Nagaraj Kulkarni, a senior rates strategist with Standard
Chartered Bank in Mumbai.
"The last auction is in mid-February, which means the
government has some time left before the closure of fiscal to
announce a couple of auctions, if need be."
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate was also down 4
bps at 7.03 percent, after falling to 7.01 percent, its lowest
since Aug. 13, boosted by in-line borrowing numbers and
expectations of easing liquidity in the near term.
The one-year OIS rate also fell 4 bps at 7.60
percent, its lowest since Sept. 17.
"With concern rising over higher commodity prices, food
items, a weaker rupee and delay in execution of fiscal reforms,
we expect a slippage of approximately 60 bps on fiscal deficit,"
said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK
Capital.
"This might lead to additional borrowing of 600 billion
rupees prima facie, which may be announced in January. The
borrowing would be via a combination of cash management bills
and dated securities."
(Reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)