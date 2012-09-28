MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest in two months on Friday morning after the government said it would stick to its second-half borrowing schedule, marginally al l aying fears of a fiscal slippage. India raised taxes on rail fares and vowed to stick to its planned borrowing target for the year, underlining the government's will to curb fiscal deficit and avoid a ratings downgrade. The government has been relying on market borrowing to fund its rising spending, crowding out private investors and lowering growth prospects. It said it would borrow 2 trillion rupees ($37.7 billion) by selling bonds in the second half (October-March) of this fiscal year, in line with the budgeted estimate. "The option for fresh borrowing announcement later always exists, but we do not expect it would be used," said Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the Finance Ministry. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.14 percent. It had dropped as low as 8.11 percent in opening deals, its lowest since July 30. "We think additional market borrowing will be back-loaded. Comments also suggest the extra borrowing window remains open," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, a senior rates strategist with Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai. "The last auction is in mid-February, which means the government has some time left before the closure of fiscal to announce a couple of auctions, if need be." The benchmark 5-year OIS rate was also down 4 bps at 7.03 percent, after falling to 7.01 percent, its lowest since Aug. 13, boosted by in-line borrowing numbers and expectations of easing liquidity in the near term. The one-year OIS rate also fell 4 bps at 7.60 percent, its lowest since Sept. 17. "With concern rising over higher commodity prices, food items, a weaker rupee and delay in execution of fiscal reforms, we expect a slippage of approximately 60 bps on fiscal deficit," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital. "This might lead to additional borrowing of 600 billion rupees prima facie, which may be announced in January. The borrowing would be via a combination of cash management bills and dated securities." (Reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)