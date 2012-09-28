* 10-yr bond yield closes down 1 basis point at 8.15 pct
* Yield falls 9 bps on month, down 3 bps on quarter
* 10-yr seen ranged between 8.05-8.20 pct next fortnight
(Updates with details, closing levels, quotes)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's 10-year bond yield
dropped for the fourth straight week and touched its lowest
level in two months as traders grew hopeful the central bank
will be prompted to lower rates after the government showed an
inclination towards fiscal discipline.
India raised taxes on rail fares and vowed to stick to its
planned borrowing target for the year, underlining the
government's will to curb fiscal deficit and avoid a ratings
downgrade.
The central bank has been calling upon the government to
bring down its fiscal deficit before adopting a more
expansionary monetary policy and recent measures from the
government may give the central bank room to act, traders said.
The government said it would borrow 2 trillion rupees ($37.7
billion) by selling bonds in the second half (October-March) of
this fiscal year, in line with the budgeted estimate.
"The option for a fresh borrowing announcement later always
exists, but we do not expect it would be used," said Arvind
Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the Finance Ministry.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
1 basis point at 8.15 percent. It had dropped as low as 8.11
percent in opening deals, its lowest since July 30.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a high 296.90 billion rupees ($5.6 billion).
"I think people are expecting some fiscal slippage, but
expectations on how much slippage have reduced. Despite the
recent measures, I do not expect the central bank to ease rates
as the diesel price hike will push up inflation," said Harihar
Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
"There is nothing expected now which will move the market
significantly in either direction, so I expect the 10-year to
hold between 8.05 and 8.20 percent over the next forthnight," he
added.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 2
bps at 7.05 percent, after falling to 7.03 percent, its lowest
since Aug. 13, boosted by in-line borrowing numbers and
expectations of easing liquidity in the near term.
The one-year OIS rate closed down 1 bp at
7.63 percent, after falling to 7.60 percent, its lowest since
Sept. 17.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)