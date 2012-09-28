* 10-yr bond yield closes down 1 basis point at 8.15 pct * Yield falls 9 bps on month, down 3 bps on quarter * 10-yr seen ranged between 8.05-8.20 pct next fortnight (Updates with details, closing levels, quotes) By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's 10-year bond yield dropped for the fourth straight week and touched its lowest level in two months as traders grew hopeful the central bank will be prompted to lower rates after the government showed an inclination towards fiscal discipline. India raised taxes on rail fares and vowed to stick to its planned borrowing target for the year, underlining the government's will to curb fiscal deficit and avoid a ratings downgrade. The central bank has been calling upon the government to bring down its fiscal deficit before adopting a more expansionary monetary policy and recent measures from the government may give the central bank room to act, traders said. The government said it would borrow 2 trillion rupees ($37.7 billion) by selling bonds in the second half (October-March) of this fiscal year, in line with the budgeted estimate. "The option for a fresh borrowing announcement later always exists, but we do not expect it would be used," said Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at the Finance Ministry. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.15 percent. It had dropped as low as 8.11 percent in opening deals, its lowest since July 30. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a high 296.90 billion rupees ($5.6 billion). "I think people are expecting some fiscal slippage, but expectations on how much slippage have reduced. Despite the recent measures, I do not expect the central bank to ease rates as the diesel price hike will push up inflation," said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai. "There is nothing expected now which will move the market significantly in either direction, so I expect the 10-year to hold between 8.05 and 8.20 percent over the next forthnight," he added. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 2 bps at 7.05 percent, after falling to 7.03 percent, its lowest since Aug. 13, boosted by in-line borrowing numbers and expectations of easing liquidity in the near term. The one-year OIS rate closed down 1 bp at 7.63 percent, after falling to 7.60 percent, its lowest since Sept. 17. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)