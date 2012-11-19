* 10-yr bond yield flat at 8.19 pct * Repo bids above 1 trillion rupees for fourth session * Winter session of parliament begins Thursday, fate of reforms hang in balance By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Nov 19 Indian federal bond yields ended steady on Monday as dealers awaited word from the central bank on any possible debt buy to ease a cash crunch in the banking system. The liquidity deficit, as indicated by banks' borrowing from the central bank, stood above 1 trillion rupees for a fourth successive session. Dealers said any open market operation (OMO) announcement by the Reserve Bank of India would likely be the immediate trigger in the absence of any major domestic data till the July-September GDP numbers are released near the end of this month. The RBI has not bought bonds via OMOs since June 22. The central bank's stated stance is that it buys bonds to help liquidity and not to lower bond yields. "OMOs are possible. We are clearly way above RBI's comfort level. However, I think OMOs will coincide with RBI's stepped-up intervention in the forex market if the rupee continues to weaken," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund. The rupee fell to an over two-month low on Friday, extending its losing streak for a third week and having erased all its post-reform gains. There has been sporadic talk of the RBI selling dollars in the forex market last week, but not to any significant extent. Any such intervention sucks out rupee liquidity which any OMO will help replenish. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.19 percent, having traded in a narrow 8.19-8.20 percent band. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a low 86.70 billion rupees compared with the usual 160-200 billion rupees. Investors are awaiting the winter session of parliament from Thursday to see whether the government can push through some of its reform proposals like foreign direct investment in pension or raising the cap in insurance. The winter session is slated to be a stormy one because of opposition to the government's opening up of the retail sector to foreign supermarkets. India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points (bps) to 7.15 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rose 2 bps to 7.74 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)