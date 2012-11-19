* 10-yr bond yield flat at 8.19 pct
* Repo bids above 1 trillion rupees for fourth session
* Winter session of parliament begins Thursday, fate of
reforms hang in balance
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Nov 19 Indian federal bond yields ended
steady on Monday as dealers awaited word from the central bank
on any possible debt buy to ease a cash crunch in the banking
system.
The liquidity deficit, as indicated by banks' borrowing from
the central bank, stood above 1 trillion rupees for a fourth
successive session.
Dealers said any open market operation (OMO) announcement by
the Reserve Bank of India would likely be the immediate trigger
in the absence of any major domestic data till the
July-September GDP numbers are released near the end of this
month.
The RBI has not bought bonds via OMOs since June 22. The
central bank's stated stance is that it buys bonds to help
liquidity and not to lower bond yields.
"OMOs are possible. We are clearly way above RBI's comfort
level. However, I think OMOs will coincide with RBI's stepped-up
intervention in the forex market if the rupee continues to
weaken," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica
Mutual Fund.
The rupee fell to an over two-month low on Friday, extending
its losing streak for a third week and having erased all its
post-reform gains.
There has been sporadic talk of the RBI selling dollars in
the forex market last week, but not to any significant extent.
Any such intervention sucks out rupee liquidity which any OMO
will help replenish.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
steady at 8.19 percent, having traded in a narrow 8.19-8.20
percent band.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was at a low 86.70 billion rupees compared with the
usual 160-200 billion rupees.
Investors are awaiting the winter session of parliament from
Thursday to see whether the government can push through some of
its reform proposals like foreign direct investment in pension
or raising the cap in insurance. The winter session is slated to
be a stormy one because of opposition to the government's
opening up of the retail sector to foreign supermarkets.
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 2
basis points (bps) to 7.15 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate
rose 2 bps to 7.74 percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)