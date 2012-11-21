* 10-yr bond yield gains 1 bp to 8.21 pct * RBI deputy says central bank will inject more liquidity if needed * Sebi limit auction sees good demand for govt bonds in unrestricted category By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian federal bond yields rose to an over one-week high on Wednesday as dealers fretted over a large cash crunch with the central bank yet to announce any bond buys. The cash deficit in the banking system, as indicated by banks' repo bids at the RBI counter, was above 1 trillion rupees for a sixth successive session. The central bank typically announces an open market operation by the end of trading hours on Tuesday, but some dealers are hoping the RBI may still may announce one for this week. K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor at the central bank, said the RBI will inject more liquidity if required, but did not comment on any possible OMO. "Liquidity is extremely tight. The market is expecting some RBI intervention," said Killol Pandya, head of fixed income at Daiwa Mutual Fund in Mumbai. "Either government spending has to pick up or the RBI has to chip in with OMOs." The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 8.21 percent. It rose to 8.22 percent during the session, a level last seen on Nov 12. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform continued to be below normal at 125.35 billion rupees, with the 10-year yield trading in a narrow 8.20-8.22 percent band. An auction of debt limits for foreigners on Tuesday attracted good demand, though the size on offer was less than the October auction. Barclays Capital expects demand for Indian government debt to pick up towards the year-end. Hopes for early monetary easing in 2013, probable open market operations, an improvement in sentiment and new year quota allocations will drive demand, it said in a report. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended unchanged at 7.17 percent, and the 1-year OIS rate was also steady at 7.76 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)