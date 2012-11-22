* 10-yr bond yield gains 2 bps to 8.23 pct * India may borrow 350-400 billion rupees more this FY- government source * Repo bids rise to 1.24 trillion rupees, highest in over 5 months By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Nov 22 Indian federal bond yields rose on Thursday after a government source said extra borrowing may be needed to plug a fiscal gap which could be wider than expected. The fear of more market borrowing wiped out earlier gains in bond prices after banks' borrowing from the central bank rose to an over five-month high, raising hopes that the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt buy to cap the cash deficit. India's fiscal deficit could reach 5.5-5.6 percent of GDP in 2012/13, above a revised 5.3 percent target, potentially requiring additional market borrowing of 350-400 billion rupees, a government source told Reuters. That would be above the 2 trillion rupee borrowing for the October-March period currently underway. "The news of potential extra borrowing has come as a deterrent to the bond market. Yields may be biased up unless the RBI announces an OMO," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis point higher at 8.23 percent. It traded in a 8.20-8.23 percent band during the session. A cash crunch that has become pronounced over the past week has become the main bugbear of the bond market, hurting volumes in the absence of any major data trigger. The central bank has already indicated it will not ease monetary policy before the January-March quarter. India's sale of mobile airwaves also garnered less than a fourth of the 400 billion rupees estimated, further putting pressure on the government. Apprehensions over more borrowing offset earlier gains in bond prices after banks borrowed 1.24 trillion rupees from the repo window, a seventh successive session above 1 trillion rupees, raising hopes of an open market operation. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points to 7.19 percent, an over two-month high, while the 1-year OIS rate was steady at 7.76 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)