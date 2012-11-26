* 10-yr bond yield edge 3 bps lower at 8.20 pct
* Finance Minister says to contain deficit at 5.3 pct of GDP
* OMO bets high as repo borrowing stay over 1 trln rupees
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 26 Indian federal bond yields edged
lower on Monday after the finance minister assured that the
government will stick to its borrowing plan as it attempts to
close a budget shortfall amid some revenue raising setbacks.
Chidambaram confidently predicted on Saturday that he would
be able to contain the deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP.
Traders, who had positioned for the government to borrow up
to 400 billion rupees extra from the market, unwound some of
their bets post the statement.
However, market participants await a solid action from the
government to patch up the fiscal deficit given its plans, which
relies mainly on the airwaves auction and share sale in
state-run companies, seem to falter.
Ballooning fiscal deficit has increased the risk that credit
rating agencies could downgrade India to junk in the coming
months.
"Pressure on growth and political resistance to reforms will
make things difficult to meet fiscal deficit target at 5.3-5.8
percent," said Moses Harding, head of asset liability management
at IndusInd Bank.
These worries are amplified amid disruptions during the
winter session of the parliament, which saw both houses
adjourned for a third day over the government's move to open up
multi-brand retail to foreign investors.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3
basis points lower at 8.20 percent.
Bonds are also supported as higher drawdown from repo
borrowing is keeping open market expectations valid, traders
said.
Repo borrowings from the central bank have remained above
the 1 trillion rupee mark for the ninth sessions as of
Monday.
India will also detail its July-September GDP on Nov. 30,
which will be closely watched by investors to see whether the
economy slows further.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 basis
point to 7.17 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate
was steady at 7.76 percent.
"The immediate attention is on OMO that provide support to
bonds and arrest spike in OIS rates," Harding added.
(Editing by Anand Basu)