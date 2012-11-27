* 10-yr bond yield 1 bp lower; 1-yr OIS down 2 bp * RBI deputy assures of OMOs if cash shortage persists * Bond markets to remain closed on Wednesday By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Nov 27 Indian federal bond yields and swaps fell on Tuesday on heightened expectations that the central bank will resume open market operations to ease the cash squeeze. Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said the central bank would take measures to address cash deficit if the shortage in the banking system persisted. Liquidity deficit in the banking system is beyond the RBI's stated comfort zone, with a shortage of over 1 trillion rupees for the tenth session, mainly due to the slow pace of government spending. "The market is just standing still with a downward yield bias on assumption of OMO (open market operations) expectation post market hours," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at A K Capital. The central bank has bought 820 billion rupees of debt since the start of the current fiscal year in April to boost cash in the banking system, with the last OMO held in June. "Further significant reform comments from the government's end are being keenly awaited by bond traders to take a concrete direction," Satapathy said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point (bp) lower at 8.19 percent. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate was down 2 bps at 7.74 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 2 basis points to 7.15 percent. Traders are also expecting the government to outline steps to push through with economic reforms, though opposition lawmakers are demanding the government roll back its plans to open up the supermarket sector to foreign chains. Moody's said on Tuesday the outlook on its Baa3 rating for India is stable, citing the country's large, diverse economy and strong gross domestic product growth as supportive of the rating. India will also detail its July-September GDP on Nov. 30, which will be closely watched by investors to see whether the economy slowed further. The bond market will remain shut on Wednesday for a local holiday. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)