* 10-yr bond yield 1 bp lower; 1-yr OIS down 2 bp
* RBI deputy assures of OMOs if cash shortage persists
* Bond markets to remain closed on Wednesday
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 27 Indian federal bond yields and
swaps fell on Tuesday on heightened expectations that the
central bank will resume open market operations to ease the cash
squeeze.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said the
central bank would take measures to address cash deficit if the
shortage in the banking system persisted.
Liquidity deficit in the banking system is beyond the RBI's
stated comfort zone, with a shortage of over 1 trillion rupees
for the tenth session, mainly due to the slow pace of government
spending.
"The market is just standing still with a downward yield
bias on assumption of OMO (open market operations) expectation
post market hours," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income
strategist at A K Capital.
The central bank has bought 820 billion rupees of debt since
the start of the current fiscal year in April to boost cash in
the banking system, with the last OMO held in June.
"Further significant reform comments from the government's
end are being keenly awaited by bond traders to take a concrete
direction," Satapathy said.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1
basis point (bp) lower at 8.19 percent.
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate was down
2 bps at 7.74 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate
fell 2 basis points to 7.15 percent.
Traders are also expecting the government to outline steps
to push through with economic reforms, though opposition
lawmakers are demanding the government roll back its plans to
open up the supermarket sector to foreign chains.
Moody's said on Tuesday the outlook on its Baa3 rating for
India is stable, citing the country's large, diverse economy and
strong gross domestic product growth as supportive of the
rating.
India will also detail its July-September GDP on Nov. 30,
which will be closely watched by investors to see whether the
economy slowed further.
The bond market will remain shut on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)