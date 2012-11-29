* 10-yr bond yield 2 bp higher at 8.21 pct
* OMO announced post market for 120 bln rupees; to cheer mkt
on Fri
* July-Sept GDP seen at 5.4 pct y/y, lower than last qrtr
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields edged
up as traders were disappointed as there was no announcement on
bond purchases by the central bank during market hours and
waited for the GDP data due on Friday for directional cues.
The lingering cash squeeze, which has remained above the one
trillion rupee level for eleven straight sessions, is depressing
the appetite for bonds.
After market hours, the Reserve Bank of India announced open
market operations for 120 billion rupees, which is seen cheering
the market on Friday.
The slow pace of government spending and increased cash
withdrawal during the festival season led to the liquidity
squeeze, traders said.
"The market was hoping for the RBI to announce an OMO," said
Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with state-run Union Bank of
India.
"The repo borrowing is beyond sustainable levels and may see
a correction of 3-4 basis points in the near term."
The central bank has bought 820 billion rupees of debt since
the start of the current fiscal year in April to boost cash in
the banking system, with the last OMO being in June.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2
basis points (bps) higher at 8.21 percent. It traded in the 8.18
to 8.22 percent range during the day.
However, large receiving interest was visible in shallow
markets, with traders continuing to expect the central bank to
conduct open market operations.
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate was down
1 bp at 7.73 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate
was lower 1 basis point at 7.14 percent.
Dealers said the September quarter GDP, set to be released
at 0530 GMT on Friday, will be watched with the economy having
expanded near its slowest pace in three years, a Reuters poll
showed.
"If it comes below 5 there will be renewed hopes of a rate
cut," Tagra said, who expects the GDP at around 5.3 percent for
the July-September quarter.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)