* 10-yr bond yield 2 bp higher at 8.21 pct * OMO announced post market for 120 bln rupees; to cheer mkt on Fri * July-Sept GDP seen at 5.4 pct y/y, lower than last qrtr By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian federal bond yields edged up as traders were disappointed as there was no announcement on bond purchases by the central bank during market hours and waited for the GDP data due on Friday for directional cues. The lingering cash squeeze, which has remained above the one trillion rupee level for eleven straight sessions, is depressing the appetite for bonds. After market hours, the Reserve Bank of India announced open market operations for 120 billion rupees, which is seen cheering the market on Friday. The slow pace of government spending and increased cash withdrawal during the festival season led to the liquidity squeeze, traders said. "The market was hoping for the RBI to announce an OMO," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with state-run Union Bank of India. "The repo borrowing is beyond sustainable levels and may see a correction of 3-4 basis points in the near term." The central bank has bought 820 billion rupees of debt since the start of the current fiscal year in April to boost cash in the banking system, with the last OMO being in June. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) higher at 8.21 percent. It traded in the 8.18 to 8.22 percent range during the day. However, large receiving interest was visible in shallow markets, with traders continuing to expect the central bank to conduct open market operations. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate was down 1 bp at 7.73 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate was lower 1 basis point at 7.14 percent. Dealers said the September quarter GDP, set to be released at 0530 GMT on Friday, will be watched with the economy having expanded near its slowest pace in three years, a Reuters poll showed. "If it comes below 5 there will be renewed hopes of a rate cut," Tagra said, who expects the GDP at around 5.3 percent for the July-September quarter. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)