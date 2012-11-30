* 10-yr bond yield 3 bps lower at 8.18 pct; lowest since Oct
* RBI's surprise OMO notice sparks bond price gains
* Weak GDP data to pile pressure on govt to expedite reforms
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian federal bond yields fell
the most in a month on Friday after the central bank said it
would purchase bonds via open market operations, helping relieve
some liquidity worries as companies gear up to pay advance
taxes.
Bonds were largely unmoved by the September quarter GDP
numbers which were in line with market expectations. However,
with the economy on course for its worst performance in a
decade, the GDP data raised hopes of some monetary easing by the
central bank.
The Reserve Bank of India will resume bond purchases after a
span of five months, helping offset the impact of expected
outflows as corporates start paying taxes ahead of the December
15 deadline.
After market hours on Thursday, the RBI said it will buy up
to 120 billion rupees of federal government bonds on Dec. 4
through OMO.
"The OMO will help create replacement demand for government
securities beside alleviating the cash squeeze in the system,"
said Naveen Sharma, Fund Manager, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3
basis points (bps) lower at 8.18 percent. It fell to 8.16
percent in session, a level last seen Oct. 30.
Bond yields have fallen 5 basis points during the week.
Sharma expects bond yields to be in the 8.10 percent to 8.20
percent range in the near term and if RBI continues with further
OMO, the yield will drop to 8.00 percent levels.
Investment Bank Nomura expects 800 billion rupees of OMOs in
the fiscal second half. The 7-15 year part of the bond curve
will likely outperform the rest of the curve and continue to
expect OMOs to be concentrated in this part of the curve.
Banks' borrowing from the repo window was at 548 billion
rupees in the first liquidity auction on Friday. Reporting
fortnights have two repo windows.
Banks' borrowing remained above the 1 trillion rupee mark
for eleven straight sessions till Thursday.
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled
down 1 bp at 7.72 percent, after touching a low of 7.70 pct, a
level last seen on Oct. 30, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate
was lower 2 basis points at 7.12 percent, a
level seen on Nov. 16.
The economy grew 5.3 percent from a year earlier in the
July-September period, provisional gross domestic product (GDP)
data showed on Friday, below the 5.5 percent posted
for the three months ending in June.
The lower-than-expected growth data has underscored the
urgency of politically difficult reform measures to spur a
revival.
The weak GDP data will also pile pressure for some monetary
easing at the next central bank meeting on Dec. 18, traders
said.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)