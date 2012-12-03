* 10-yr bond yield 1 bp lower at 8.17 pct * India will raise FII limit in govt, corporate debt by $5 bln each-source * RBI's Subbarao says to revisit medium-term inflation target MUMBAI, Dec 3 Indian federal bond yields fell for a second session on Monday after a finance ministry source said the government will allow foreigners to buy more debt and on hopes the central bank's offer to buy debt will be a success. The limit on foreign investments in government and corporate bonds will be raised by $5 billion each, a finance ministry official, who declined to be named, told Reuters, in a move intended to attract more funds into the country. Indian government bond limits drew good response at a recent auction for foreign investors, and the additional limits are expected to boost demand. Bond prices were also boosted by hopes that the Reserve Bank of India will buy most of the 120 billion rupees of debt it has offered to buy at an auction on Tuesday. The bonds include liquid papers, the benchmark 10-year bond and also the 8.19 percent 2020 paper. The central bank is restarting open market operations (OMO) after a five-month gap as liquidity deficit in the banking system has consistently stayed above the 1 trillion rupee mark. "The immediate trigger for the market will be the success of the OMO. With the deficit remaining above 1 trillion rupees, there is likelihood of an OMO next week too," said Prasanna Patankar, head of treasury at STCI Primary Dealership. "The FII limit is also positive at the margin." The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point (bp) lower at 8.17 percent. It traded in a 8.16-8.17 percent band in the session. The RBI will revisit its strategy of aiming for a medium term inflation rate of 5 percent or lower, its Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said. Any move to have a higher inflation level as acceptable will make the central bank's monetary policy more accommodative, dealers said. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled down 1 bp at 7.71 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate was unchanged at 7.12 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)