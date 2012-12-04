* 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.17 pct * RBI buys 116.42 billion rupees out of 120 billion rupees notified * Dealers expect OMO next week also as cash expected to tighten more By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 4 Indian federal bond yields ended flat on Tuesday as the central bank bought most of the debt it had offered to buy via an open market operation, which will help ease a prolonged cash crunch. The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees of bonds out of up to 120 billion rupees scheduled. "The RBI has bought a good size in the 8.19 percent 2020 bond. So, the curve should steepen," said a bond dealer with a private bank. The RBI bought 63.12 billion rupees of the 2020 bond. Dealers expect bond prices to remain supported by more action from the central bank via debt purchases. Cash in the banking system has remained tight as government spending has been less and the currency in circulation remains high. It is expected to remain tight in December on advance tax outflows, a continued gap between credit and deposit as well as rise in currency in circulation due to state elections. The federal government's balances with RBI rose to 144.63 billion rupees, up from 1 billion rupees in the week earlier, central bank data showed. The government is trying to keep its fiscal deficit in check by curbing expenditure. "The federal yields would most likely remain stable with downward bias. The market would closely watch for the recent fiscal announcements along with expectation of one more OMO announcement towards the weekend," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.17 percent. It traded in a 8.16-8.17 percent band in the session. The central bank is unlikely to cut rates in December, still uncomfortable with high inflation. "We believe the RBI will provide support in the form of OMOs and a possible 25 bps CRR cut in Dec-12," Yes Bank said in a note, referring to the cash reserve ratio. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled 2 bps higher at 7.73 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate was 1 bp up at 7.13 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)