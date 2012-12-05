* 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.17 pct * Dealers hoping for more OMOs as cash expected to tighten * Market awaiting fate of key reforms as parliament votes on retail FDI By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian federal bond yields ended flat on Wednesday with the outcome of a parliament vote expected to be a key factor in determining whether the government would have the appetite for future reforms, crucial for keeping fiscal deficit in check. The lower house of parliament is scheduled to vote on the government's move to allow foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail on Wednesday evening. The vote will be non-binding but losing it would make it difficult for the government to undertake further reforms. India is facing large fiscal as well as current account gaps and it hopes to attract foreign investors with measures such as allowing FDI in multi-brand retail. Fitch Ratings, which has a negative outlook on India, has again warned that the country may be downgraded to junk status if the government loosens fiscal policy in the run-up to the elections due by 2014 or sees a prolonged slowdown in economic growth. "A positive vote will have a direct impact on rupee. The additional limit auction in government bonds will be then well received by foreigners," said Debendra Dash, a dealer at Development Credit Bank (DCB) in Mumbai. The government will raise the limit for foreigners by $5 billion, a government source said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.17 percent. It traded in a 8.16-8.18 percent band in the session. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at a moderate 177.60 billion rupees. The central bank has so far refrained from cutting rates to help revive growth as it remains uncomfortable with the high inflation. Instead, it has chosen to inject liquidity via cash reserve ratio cuts. It also resumed open market operations (OMO) this week after a five-month gap. The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations on Tuesday, slightly lower than the scheduled 120 billion rupees. DCB's Dash expects two more OMOs by the RBI in December to compensate for the likely outflows to the tune of 500-600 billion rupees for advance tax by mid-December. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled 1 basis point lower at 7.72 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate was flat at 7.13 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)