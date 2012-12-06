* 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.17 pct * RBI Gov Subbarao says inflation is still high, to trend lower in Jan-March * Key ally to vote for government in upper house on retail FDI By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 6 Indian federal bond yields were flat on Thursday ahead of a government debt sale, with dealers awaiting cues from inflation numbers and the central bank's rate decision later in the month. The government's win in the lower house of the parliament has bolstered sentiment that the key reforms that are pending will now be passed, helping to bring foreign investment crucial to bridge the country's current account gap. A key ally's decision to support the Congress in the upper house of the parliament on FDI may tilt the vote in the government's favour. Bonds have been largely range-bound over the last month as the central bank has said it will keep rates steady till the first quarter of 2013. The RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao reiterated on Thursday that inflation was still high, which underscored any rate cut at the Dec. 18, meeting was unlikely. In the absence of rate cues, dealers have chosen to focus on open market operations (OMO), which help them offload bonds to the central bank and ease liquidity. Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI announces an OMO next week when the deficit is expected to rise as corporates withdraw cash from the banking system to pay advance tax. "The market expects an OMO announcement after trading hours. If not, yields may rise by 2-3 basis points on Friday," said Baljinder Singh, a dealer with state-run Andhra Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.17 percent, a closing level for four successive sessions. It traded in a 8.17-8.18 percent band in the session. The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations on Tuesday, slightly lower than the scheduled 120 billion rupees. India will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday as part of its fiscal second-half borrowing. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled 2 basis points lower at 7.70 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate was also 2 basis points lower at 7.11 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)