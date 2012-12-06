* 10-yr bond yield ends flat at 8.17 pct
* RBI Gov Subbarao says inflation is still high, to trend
lower in Jan-March
* Key ally to vote for government in upper house on retail
FDI
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 6 Indian federal bond yields were
flat on Thursday ahead of a government debt sale, with dealers
awaiting cues from inflation numbers and the central bank's rate
decision later in the month.
The government's win in the lower house of the parliament
has bolstered sentiment that the key reforms that are pending
will now be passed, helping to bring foreign investment crucial
to bridge the country's current account gap.
A key ally's decision to support the Congress in the upper
house of the parliament on FDI may tilt the vote in the
government's favour.
Bonds have been largely range-bound over the last month as
the central bank has said it will keep rates steady till the
first quarter of 2013.
The RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao reiterated on Thursday
that inflation was still high, which underscored any rate cut at
the Dec. 18, meeting was unlikely.
In the absence of rate cues, dealers have chosen to focus on
open market operations (OMO), which help them offload bonds to
the central bank and ease liquidity.
Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI announces an OMO
next week when the deficit is expected to rise as corporates
withdraw cash from the banking system to pay advance tax.
"The market expects an OMO announcement after trading hours.
If not, yields may rise by 2-3 basis points on Friday," said
Baljinder Singh, a dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
unchanged at 8.17 percent, a closing level for four successive
sessions. It traded in a 8.17-8.18 percent band in the session.
The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees of
bonds through open market operations on Tuesday, slightly lower
than the scheduled 120 billion rupees.
India will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday as
part of its fiscal second-half borrowing.
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled 2
basis points lower at 7.70 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS
rate was also 2 basis points lower at 7.11
percent.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)