* Bond yield ends 1 bp lower at 8.25 pct; OIS 1-yr down 6
bps
* OMO euphoria, FDI win for govt prompts buying in bonds
* Assurance of no extra borrowing in FY12/13, despite higher
spending, aids
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 7 Indian federal bond yields and
swaps fell on Friday as investors cheered the central bank's
move to ease the cash crunch in the banking system through open
market operations.
The Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on
Thursday it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of
federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through OMO, its second debt
buy in two weeks.
"Continued OMO by RBI shows the resolve of the central bank
to ease monetary conditions," said Sandeep Bagla, executive
vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"Commodity prices have eased a bit, providing comfort to
bond holders," Bagla added.
The remarks from RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn earlier on
Friday that the central bank will take more steps to address the
deficit if needed further soothed investors.
Assurance by the government that there will be no extra
borrowing despite India seeking to spend an extra 308.4 billion
rupees in the current fiscal year ending March 2013 also aided
sentiment.
A drop in global crude oil prices on economic uncertainty in
both the United States and Europe, with the European Central
Bank indicating it could take a year to start recovery there,
has raised hopes of lower inflation in the domestic economy.
There was more relief after the Indian government won a vote
in the upper house of parliament on allowing foreign
supermarkets to set up shop in India.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's administration is now
expected to turn its attention to pushing more reforms,
including raising foreign investment cap in the insurance and
pension sectors, traders said.
The 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield was 1 basis
point lower at 8.25 percent, after trading in the 8.24-8.26
percent range during the day. The benchmark 10-year bond
is in the shut period for trading.
Investors held off taking aggressive steps as India will
release headline inflation data for November and factory output
data for October next week. The two are key data points ahead of
RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18.
India's industrial production index rose at its fastest
annual pace in nearly a year in October, after unexpectedly
contracting in September, aided by a statistical spurt in
infrastructure-related output, a Reuters poll found.
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 6 basis
points(bps) at 7.64 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS was
down 5 bps at 7.06 percent, both levels at their lowest since
Oct. 30.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)