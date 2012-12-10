* Bond yield ends flat at 8.17 pct * OMO demand seen strong on liquid papers; liquidity watched * IIP data on Wednesday, Inflation on Friday key By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian federal bond yields were unchanged on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of open market operations (OMO) and key data scheduled to be released later in the week. Dealers are hoping that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy most of the 120 billion rupees of debt it has offered to buy at an auction on Tuesday. The bonds include liquid papers, 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 8.13 percent 2022 bonds and 8.33 percent 2026 bonds. "The next trigger for the market is the success of the OMO, which is expected to see strong demand as the RBI is buying liquid papers," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with state-run Union Bank of India. "With the deficit remaining in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees, there is likelihood of an OMO ahead too," Tagra said. Cash deficit in the banking system will be watched closely as it is expected to tighten further on advance tax outflows during this week. Banks borrowed 907.90 billion rupees from the RBI's repo window on Monday. The benchmark 10-year bond, which was in the shut period on Friday, was flat at 8.17 percent from Thursday's close. Crucial set of data to be released ahead in the week also kept the market cautious. India will release factory output data for October on Wednesday and the headline inflation data for November on Friday -- two key data points ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. The country's industrial production index rose at its fastest annual pace in nearly a year in October, after unexpectedly contracting in September, aided by a statistical spurt in infrastructure-related output, a Reuters poll found. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended rose 2 basis points(bps) to 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS was up 2 bps at 7.08 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)