* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 8.18 pct * OMO seen continuing; may come after a breather - CEO ISec PD * IIP data due on Wednesday, inflation on Friday next triggers By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 11 Indian benchmark federal bond yields rose on Tuesday after the central bank bought less of the papers traders wanted to offload via open market operations. The central bank bought 116.03 billion rupees of government bonds as against 120 billion rupees scheduled. But dealers said the low acceptance of the 8.33 percent 2026 and 8.07 percent 2017 July bond, both well-traded papers, dented sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India resumed open market operations last week after a five-month gap as cash in the banking system tightened beyond its comfort levels. But the cash deficit could remain as liquidity is expected to tighten due to advance tax outflows later this week. "I expect OMOs to continue though they might choose to take a breather next week," said B. Prasanna, managing director and CEO of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. Prasanna said he expects the Reserve Bank of India to infuse 400 billion rupees to 450 billion rupees in cash to bring liquidity within its comfort zone. The benchmark bond yield rose 1 bp at 8.18 percent. It had fallen to 8.16 percent earlier in session, a near seven-week low. Traders expect the 10-year bond to remain in the 8.15 to 8.20 percent range in the near term. Beyond liquidity, bond markets are also gearing up for the RBI's rate-setting meeting on Dec. 18, with some investors anticipating a surprise rate cut. Key in setting expectations will be October factory output data due on Wednesday and the headline inflation data for November coming out on Friday. "We continue to expect no change in the repo rate by RBI on that date, with the first cut of 25bps likely to come on the next policy date of 29th Jan," Kotak Mahindra said in a note. However, it says the RBI could provide another 25 basis points easing in the cash reserve ratio that would infuse about 175 billion rupees of liquidity into the banking system. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended unchanged at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS was also flat at 7.08 percent. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)