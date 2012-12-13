* 10-year bond yield may drop 3-4 bp on OMO -IDBI Bank * Reuters poll shows economists almost evenly split on CRR cut * Yields move in narrow 2 bp band before inflation data Friday By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Dec 13 Indian benchmark federal bond yields ended lower as the market expected the central bank to launch another round of open market operation (OMO) soon, to bridge a likely huge cash deficit after the advance tax outgo this week. The banking system's liquidity continued to show signs of strain on Thursday, as borrowings from the central bank's repo window crossed the comfort level of deficit, rising to 811.55 billion rupees ($14.89 billion). "OMO should happen because liquidity will become tighter after advance tax outflow of about 500-600 billion rupees tomorrow and day after," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank. The benchmark bond yield fell 2 bp to end at 8.16 percent. Venkatesh expects the 10-year yield to fall to 8.12-8.13 percent post an OMO announcement. Since Dec. 4 the Reserve Bank of India has conducted two rounds of OMO, which it resumed after a gap of five months, buying a total of 232.45 billion rupees of bonds, as against 240 billion rupees of debt it had offered to buy. Market chatter over OMOs has nearly split economists on their expectation of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) at the RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed. The RBI is expected to keep the key repo rate on hold in December, while a majority of economists expects 50 basis points of repo rate cut in January-March. During the session, the 10-year yield moved in a narrow 2 bp band, ahead of the key inflation data, due on Friday. India's headline inflation rate, measured by wholesale prices, probably rose 7.60 percent in November from a year ago, faster than 7.45 percent in October, a Reuters poll showed. India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 1 bp at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS ended up 1 bp at 7.10 percent. ($1=54.5 rupees) (Editing by Jijo Jacob)