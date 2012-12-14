* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bp down at 8.14 pct
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Dec 14 Indian benchmark federal bond
yields and the short-end swaps fell to an over six-week low
after data showed headline inflation plummeted in November,
reinforcing expectations of a policy rate cut as early as
January.
India's headline inflation rate, measured by wholesale
prices, hit a 10-month low, rising 7.24 percent in November from
a year ago, compared with 7.45 percent in October.
"Today's move is essentially on the inflation number, and
the 10-year yield could drop to 8.10 percent on Monday on rate
cut expectation," said Ashok Gautam, global head of markets at
Axis Bank.
If the 10-year yield drops to 8.10 on Monday, it would touch
an over four-month low, last seen on July 26, as per Thomson
Reuters data.
According to a new Reuters poll of 41 economists, the
central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold in its
mid-quarter monetary policy review on Tuesday, but views are
split on a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR).
Gautam expects the 10-year yield to rise to 8.18-8.22
percent next week if the central bank keeps rates and the CRR on
hold.
The benchmark bond yield fell 2 bp to end at
8.14 percent. The bond yield shed 3 basis points during the
week.
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended 4 bp lower at 7.62
percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS ended 1 bp up at 7.11
percent.
The RBI governor, Duvvuri Subbarao, had said in October
there was a "reasonable likelihood" of further policy easing in
January-March quarter when inflationary pressures are expected
to cool off.
Before the release of inflation data, yields were in 1 bp
band, although the central bank belied expectations of an
announcement of open market operation (OMO) after market hours
on Thursday.
Traders still expect an OMO announcement post market hours
on Friday.
($1=54.5 rupees)
