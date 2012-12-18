(Updates to close)
* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp up at 8.15 pct, but off 8.18
pct session high
* OIS rates rise with 1-year up 4 bps to 7.66 pct, 5-yr up 3
bps at 7.13 pct
* RBI reiterates easing guidance for Jan-March quarter
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Dec 18 Indian bond yields ended higher
on Tuesday after the central bank kept key policy rates and the
cash reserve ratio unchanged, but the rise was capped as the
Reserve Bank of India said it would shift its focus to growth,
reinforcing expectations of easing as early as January.
Bonds also gained as traders interpreted the hold in the CRR
as a signal that the RBI will do more open market operations
(OMOs).
The liquidity deficit in the banking system, as evidenced by
repo bids, has risen to an over eight-month high.
However, swap rates rose as some traders betting on a rate
cut as early as Tuesday unwound received positions.
"The lack of a CRR cut means that OMOs will continue, which
is extremely supportive of bond prices. The text suggests that
the January policy should see a repo rate cut, so it makes sense
to continue to remain long bonds," said Arvind Chari, fixed
income fund manager at Quantum Asset Management.
The benchmark bond yield ended up 1 basis
point (bp) at 8.15 percent, after rising to 8.18 percent after
the policy announcement.
Standard Chartered Bank, in a note after the policy, advised
investors to buy 10-year bonds with a target of 7.80 percent.
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended up 4 bps at 7.66
percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS was 3 bps up at 7.13
percent.
Analysts had been hopeful the RBI would move towards cutting
interest rates in the January-March quarter, in line with its
previously stated guidance, after inflation in November hit a
10-month low.
However, the absence of a cut in the CRR came as a surprise
to some analysts, although the central bank assured that it
would manage liquidity conditions to support growth.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Subhranshu Sahu)