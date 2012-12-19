* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.15 pct * RBI to buy 80 bln rupees of bonds via OMOs on Friday * Standard Chartered, Barclays bullish on Indian bonds By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian federal bond yields ended flat on Wednesday as the central bank said it would buy fewer bonds than it had previously, while long-end swap rates rose to three-week highs on continued disappointment over the lack of a rate cut. The central bank said it would buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, less than the 120 billion rupees it had offered to buy via the two previous open market operations (OMOs) in December. Dealers were widely expecting the Reserve Bank of India to announce an OMO after it desisted from lowering the cash reserve ratio at its monetary policy review on Tuesday. "The OMO amount is disappointing when the liquidity deficit is so huge," said Killol Pandya, head of fixed income at Daiwa Mutual Fund. The cash crunch in the banking system, as reflected in the repo bids at the RBI window, hit 1.65 trillion rupees on Wednesday, continuing to range over eight-month highs. The deficit is expected to diminish once advance tax outflows flow back to the banking system in the form of government spending. The benchmark bond yield ended unchanged at 8.15 percent. The most traded was the 8.33 percent 2036 paper , one of the OMO bonds, which ended 1 basis point up at 8.24 percent. Most banks and brokerages, including Barclays Capital and Standard Chartered Bank, remain bullish on government papers in the medium to longer term. "I am long on government bonds with a two-quarter horizon," said Daiwa's Pandya. The long-end interest rate swaps, however, continued to see paying interest as dealers who had bet on a rate cut as early as Tuesday unwound received positions. The benchmark 5-year OIS ended 4 bps up at 7.17 percent, after rising to 7.18 percent earlier in the session, a level last seen on Nov. 26. The short-end 1-year OIS rate ended unchanged at 7.66 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)