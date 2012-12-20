(Updates to close) * 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.15 pct * Downward bias in OIS rates seen with decline band of 2-4 bps - Dealer * OMO quantum disappoints; cash strain at 8-1/2 month high By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian debt prices were little changed on Thursday on lingering unease that the central bank has offered to buy fewer federal bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Friday despite severe cash squeeze. The central bank said it will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, less than the 120 billion rupees it had offered to buy via the two previous OMOs in December. "The flattish yield levels were a reflection of disappointment over the OMO quantum offered for tomorrow's auction as the policy remained mostly a non-event," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital. The liquidity deficit in the banking system, reflected by the repo bids, stood at 1.7 trillion rupees, a eight-and-half month high. Dealers, however, expect that the central bank will continue with more OMOs as it has decided to leave the CRR unchanged in its monetary policy on Tuesday. The benchmark bond yield ended flat at 8.15 percent, after trading in a narrow range between 8.14 percent to 8.16 percent. Dealers expect the year-end portfolio reshuffling coupled with government spending flowing back to the system to be bond supportive in the rest of the current month. Satapathy expects the 10-year benchmark to hover around 8.13 percent to 8.16 percent in December. Long-end 5-year OIS rate was at 7.16 percent, 1 basis point (bp) lower than the previous close of 7.17 percent, while the short-end 1-year rate was down 1 bp at 7.65 percent. "OIS rates will see downward bias with a decline band to the tune of 2 to 4 bps in both legs," Satapathy said. One-year OIS are expected to stay in a receiving mode on hopes of easing liquidity due to month-end government spending, a flow back of advance tax into the banking system and a continuation of OMOs. A likely rate cut in the January policy meet is seen supporting the longer end of the curve, dealers added. (Editing by G.Ram Mohan)