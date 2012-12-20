(Updates to close)
* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.15 pct
* Downward bias in OIS rates seen with decline band of 2-4
bps - Dealer
* OMO quantum disappoints; cash strain at 8-1/2 month high
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian debt prices were little
changed on Thursday on lingering unease that the central bank
has offered to buy fewer federal bonds through open market
operations (OMOs) on Friday despite severe cash squeeze.
The central bank said it will buy up to 80 billion rupees of
bonds on Friday, less than the 120 billion rupees it had offered
to buy via the two previous OMOs in December.
"The flattish yield levels were a reflection of
disappointment over the OMO quantum offered for tomorrow's
auction as the policy remained mostly a non-event," said Shakti
Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital.
The liquidity deficit in the banking system, reflected by
the repo bids, stood at 1.7 trillion rupees, a eight-and-half
month high.
Dealers, however, expect that the central bank will continue
with more OMOs as it has decided to leave the CRR unchanged in
its monetary policy on Tuesday.
The benchmark bond yield ended flat at 8.15
percent, after trading in a narrow range between 8.14 percent to
8.16 percent.
Dealers expect the year-end portfolio reshuffling coupled
with government spending flowing back to the system to be bond
supportive in the rest of the current month.
Satapathy expects the 10-year benchmark to hover around 8.13
percent to 8.16 percent in December.
Long-end 5-year OIS rate was at 7.16 percent,
1 basis point (bp) lower than the previous close of 7.17
percent, while the short-end 1-year rate was down
1 bp at 7.65 percent.
"OIS rates will see downward bias with a decline band to the
tune of 2 to 4 bps in both legs," Satapathy said.
One-year OIS are expected to stay in a receiving mode on
hopes of easing liquidity due to month-end government spending,
a flow back of advance tax into the banking system and a
continuation of OMOs.
A likely rate cut in the January policy meet is seen
supporting the longer end of the curve, dealers added.
(Editing by G.Ram Mohan)