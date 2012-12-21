(Updates to close)
* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 8.14 pct
* Agressive auction cut-off seen on hopes of more OMO
* OMO seen continuing till cash deficit is above 1.25 trln
rupees
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian federal bonds yields fell
on Friday as strong interest was seen at the open market
operations while the sale of 120 billion rupees in government
debt attracted robust demand.
The easing also reflects expectations of continuity of OMOs
by the Reserve Bank of India as the cash strain in the banking
system remained severe.
Debt markets also benefitted from a safe-haven bid, as
domestic stocks came under pressure as lenders were hit by
profit-taking.
"We expects OMOs to continue, thus bond yields would be
capped," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex
trading at First Rand Bank, who expects bond yields to be
limited to 8.20 percent.
A severe liquidity shortage is expected to continue till the
month end, but some respite is likely with government spending
in the first week Janauary.
Nayar expects the central bank to continue with OMOs till
the time the liqiuidity deficit is above 1.25 trillion rupees.
The RBI bought 79.12 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) of
government bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Friday,
compared with the notified 80 billion rupees.
Bonds were also supported by aggressive cut-offs at a
central bank auction.
India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) of bonds on
Friday, which saw aggressive bidding in the 8.07 percent
2017-July bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds.
The benchmark bond yield ended down 1 bp at
8.14 percent, after trading in a narrow range of 8.14 percent to
8.16 percent.
Dealers expect the year-end portfolio reshuffling coupled
with government spending flowing back to the system to be
bond-supportive for the remainder of the current month.
Long-end 5-year OIS rate was at 7.17 percent,
1 basis point (bp) higher than the previous close, while the
short-end 1-year rate was up 2 bps at 7.67
percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)