* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 8.13 pct
* OMOs of 400-500 billion rupees in first quarter - dealer
* Market building rate cut hopes
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 24 Indian federal bonds yields edged
lower on Monday on expectations the central bank will continue
to inject liquidity through bond purchases in open market
operations and as the market builds up hopes of a rate cut in
January.
Supporting bonds is the little net supply of debt in the
market as RBI OMOs have offset primary auction supply, dealers
said.
Dealers also see some relief from the current liquidity
squeeze on the back of government spending at the month-end.
"We expect a deficit of 800-850 billion in first week of
January and it is seen getting worse after that," said Sandeep
Bagla, executive vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership.
"We expect OMOs to the tune of 400-500 billion rupees in the
first quarter," Bagla said.
The banking system's liquidity shortage has stayed above the
central bank's stated comfort zone since the middle of last
month due to festive season withdrawal of funds from banks and
the slow pace of government spending.
Liquidity deficit has stayed in the vicinity of 1.5 trillion
rupees and over in the last six sessions.
The benchmark bond yield ended down 1 bp at
8.13 percent, after trading in a narrow range of 8.13 percent to
8.14 percent during the day.
Trading volumes were at 177.70 billion rupees, sharply lower
than the 250 billion rupees in a usual session, and are likely
to remain thin this week given that it is cut short to four
trading sessions due to the Christmas holiday on Tuesday.
The market was also building expectations of a rate cut as
the Reserve Bank of India said it would shift its focus to
growth, reinforcing expectations of easing as early as January.
"Bond yields should trend lower going into the first
fortnight of January on the back of FII inflows and on market
positioning for the eventual rate cut in the policy," said
Arvind Chari, fixed income fund manager at Quantum Asset
Management.
India's short-end 1-year rate was at 7.63
percent, 4 basis points down from its previous close, while the
long-end 5-year OIS rate was unchanged at 7.17
percent.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)