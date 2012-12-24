(Updates to close) * 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 8.13 pct * OMOs of 400-500 billion rupees in first quarter - dealer * Market building rate cut hopes By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 24 Indian federal bonds yields edged lower on Monday on expectations the central bank will continue to inject liquidity through bond purchases in open market operations and as the market builds up hopes of a rate cut in January. Supporting bonds is the little net supply of debt in the market as RBI OMOs have offset primary auction supply, dealers said. Dealers also see some relief from the current liquidity squeeze on the back of government spending at the month-end. "We expect a deficit of 800-850 billion in first week of January and it is seen getting worse after that," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. "We expect OMOs to the tune of 400-500 billion rupees in the first quarter," Bagla said. The banking system's liquidity shortage has stayed above the central bank's stated comfort zone since the middle of last month due to festive season withdrawal of funds from banks and the slow pace of government spending. Liquidity deficit has stayed in the vicinity of 1.5 trillion rupees and over in the last six sessions. The benchmark bond yield ended down 1 bp at 8.13 percent, after trading in a narrow range of 8.13 percent to 8.14 percent during the day. Trading volumes were at 177.70 billion rupees, sharply lower than the 250 billion rupees in a usual session, and are likely to remain thin this week given that it is cut short to four trading sessions due to the Christmas holiday on Tuesday. The market was also building expectations of a rate cut as the Reserve Bank of India said it would shift its focus to growth, reinforcing expectations of easing as early as January. "Bond yields should trend lower going into the first fortnight of January on the back of FII inflows and on market positioning for the eventual rate cut in the policy," said Arvind Chari, fixed income fund manager at Quantum Asset Management. India's short-end 1-year rate was at 7.63 percent, 4 basis points down from its previous close, while the long-end 5-year OIS rate was unchanged at 7.17 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)