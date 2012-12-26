* Bond purchases by central bank, rate cut hopes comfort
market
* Yes Bank sees 10-year yield at 7.75 pct by March-end
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 26 India's 10-year benchmark bond
yield hit a 5-month low on Wednesday, comforted by
the central bank's bond purchase announcement, and as the market
built up hopes of an interest rate cut in January.
"I think the yield can come down by another 4 to 5 basis
points," said Ashutosh Khajuria, president, treasury at Federal
Bank.
"If it breaks the 8 percent mark, then it would suggest that
the market is expecting a 50 basis point cut in January."
The Reserve Bank of India has not cut its key interest rate
since April on concerns over sticky inflation, but has said
there could be some monetary easing in the January-March
quarter.
The benchmark bond yield ended down 2 basis
points (bps) at 8.11 percent, after trading in a narrow band of
8.10 percent to 8.12 percent during the day.
Trading volumes were at 311.20 billion rupees, higher than
the 250 billion rupees in a usual session. Markets were closed
on Tuesday for Christmas.
Mumbai-based Yes Bank said in a note it expects the 10-year
yield at 7.75 percent by March-end.
The central bank said on Monday it would buy up to 80
billion rupees of 8.07 percent July-2017 bonds, 8.15 percent
2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds through open market
operations.
India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.63
percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the long-end
5-year OIS rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.16
percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)