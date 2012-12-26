* Bond purchases by central bank, rate cut hopes comfort market * Yes Bank sees 10-year yield at 7.75 pct by March-end By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Dec 26 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield hit a 5-month low on Wednesday, comforted by the central bank's bond purchase announcement, and as the market built up hopes of an interest rate cut in January. "I think the yield can come down by another 4 to 5 basis points," said Ashutosh Khajuria, president, treasury at Federal Bank. "If it breaks the 8 percent mark, then it would suggest that the market is expecting a 50 basis point cut in January." The Reserve Bank of India has not cut its key interest rate since April on concerns over sticky inflation, but has said there could be some monetary easing in the January-March quarter. The benchmark bond yield ended down 2 basis points (bps) at 8.11 percent, after trading in a narrow band of 8.10 percent to 8.12 percent during the day. Trading volumes were at 311.20 billion rupees, higher than the 250 billion rupees in a usual session. Markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas. Mumbai-based Yes Bank said in a note it expects the 10-year yield at 7.75 percent by March-end. The central bank said on Monday it would buy up to 80 billion rupees of 8.07 percent July-2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds through open market operations. India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.63 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the long-end 5-year OIS rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.16 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)