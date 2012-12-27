* 10-yr yield closes steady at 8.11 pct * Retreats from 5-mth low of 8.09 pct * Local media report of possible fuel price hike By Shamik Paul India's benchmark bond prices ended flat on Thursday, retreating from a five-month high hit earlier in the sesion on local media reports that the country was considering gradually raising diesel and kerosene prices. The reports, citing an unnamed oil ministry official, said the government was considering raising diesel prices by 1 rupee per month over 10 months, and was also looking at raising kerosone prices. Although higher fuel prices would help cut the government's fuel subsidies and hence the fiscal deficit, they could raise inflationary pressures at a time when markets widely expect the central bank to cut interest rates in January. "The news of diesel price increase sparked selling in late trades as it will push up inflation and could delay rate cuts," a trader with a foreign bank said. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended steady at 8.11 percent, after touching 8.09 percent, its lowest since July 26. Expectations of continued bond purchases by the Reserve Bank of India and hopes of a 25-basis-point rate cut in January have led to an end-of-year rally in bond prices, sending yields to a five-month low. The central bank will buy up to 80 billion rupees of 8.07 percent July-2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds through open market operations on Friday. However, with liquidity seen improving at the start of January on the back of higher government spending, traders said the possibility of an open market operation is low in the first week of January. Trading volumes were at 361.05 billion rupees, higher than the 250 billion rupees in a usual session. India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.63 percent, unchanged from its previous close, while the long-end 5-year OIS rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.15 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)