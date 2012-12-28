* 10-yr bond yield closes steady at 8.11 pct
* Higher borrowing worries fade on likely more T-bill
issuance
* January rate cut hopes, continued OMOs keep mood upbeat
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Dec 28 India's benchmark bond yields
ended little changed on Friday ahead of the release of the
amount to be borrowed via treasury bills which would help
determine how the government plans to finance its extra
borrowing.
Traders remain optimistic the government will finance
additional borrowing by issuing short-term treasury bills to
meet its ambitious 5.3 percent fiscal deficit target, and not
the longer-dated securities that would have a negative impact on
bond markets.
Bond yields have dropped 3 basis points this week to hit a
five-month low, on growing expectations for a rate cut in
January and comfort from the central bank's continued open
market operations in bonds.
"A higher T-bill issuance will suggest there will be no
extra borrowing through dated securities," said a foreign bank
dealer.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at
8.11 percent, unchanged from Thursday when it had touched 8.09
percent, its lowest since July 26.
Rate cut hopes have strengthened after the central bank
shifted its focus to protecting growth, following a soft
November inflation number, and reiterated its guidance of
further policy easing in the March quarter earlier this month.
"There is nothing negative now. On one hand, inflation and
growth are lower than expected, and on the other, net supply is
also low. The market is certain of a rate cut in January and is
slowly building in a 50 basis point cut," said another dealer at
a primary dealership firm.
Trading volumes were at 272.05 billion rupees ($5 billion),
higher than the 200 billion rupees in a usual session.
India's short-end 1-year rate and the
long-end 5-year OIS rate closed down 1 basis
point at 7.62 percent and 7.14 percent, respectively.
($1=54.8 rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)