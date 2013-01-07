* 10-year bond yield ends at 7.90 pct vs 7.93 pct on Fri
* Yld drops to a low of 7.87 pct, lowest since Sept. 29,
2010
* 10-yr seen at 7.80-85 levels if RBI cuts rates by 25
bps-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 7 Indian government bonds gained for
an 11th consecutive session to hit a 26-month high on Monday as
hopes of a cut in interest rates by the central bank at the
month-end and the absence of large debt sales in January
continued to prompt buying.
Traders have been betting the central bank will lower the
repo rate by at least 25 basis points (bps) when it meets to
review policy on Jan. 29, sparking the debt rally.
The government is also selling only 120 billion rupees of
bonds this month in the Jan. 18 week and the total supply of
debt in the March quarter is limited to 600 billion rupees,
keeping investor demand strong.
"The rally will now get hinged to the extent of repo rate
cut expectations in the January policy but before that we have
the crucial monthly inflation number," said Arvind Chari, a
fixed income fund manager with Quantum Asset Management.
"Even if the December WPI prints at 7.6-7.7 percent, we
would still expect the RBI to cut rates by at least 25 bps in
January, in which case the 10-year should move 5-10 bps above
the repo rate, so around 7.80-7.85 percent," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
7.90 percent, down 3 bps on the day. The yield hit 7.87 percent
during trade, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010.
The 10-year bond prices have been rising for 11 days in a
row with yields dropping by a total 25 bps in these sessions.
Some traders expect the market to consolidate given
industrial output data is due on Friday while wholesale price
inflation will be released on Jan. 14, potentially adjusting
expectations ahead of the RBI policy review.
Total volume stands at a high 542.15 billion rupees compared
with the average 250-300 billion rupees seen in December.
The one-month overnight indexed swap rate
closed up 1 bp at 7.59 percent while the 5-year rate
closed 2 bps higher at 7.16 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)