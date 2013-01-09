* 10-yr bond yld ends 1 bp lower at 7.90 pct * Railway fair hike positive; fuel price decision round the corner * Yields could fall 10 bps in run-up to policy - trader By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian federal bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, extending a strong rally this month after the increase in railway fares was seen as a positive measure to contain the fiscal deficit. The government announced an increase in fares for passengers, the first upward revision in nine years, which will help generate 66 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) for the cash-strapped railways. The announcement added to hopes the government is shoring up its finances, having already limited bond sales for this month. Expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates in January have also sent 10-year bond yields to their lowest since September 2010 this week. "The fare hike decision indicates the government's determination to put a check on the fiscal deficit front," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income analyst at AK Capital. "The pre-budget hike signals a strategic move in terms of raising the revenue receipt for the rest of the fiscal year, while maintaining a fine balance in the coming fiscal year." The 10-year bond yield ended at 7.90 percent, 1 basis point (bp) below its previous close. It traded in the 7.89 to 7.91 percent range in session. Bond yields have dropped 11 basis points since the start of the new calendar year. The action on railway fares comes amid expectations the government will soon announce a hike in fuel prices such as diesel to further reduce its subsidy burden. Traders are awaiting two key monthly economic indicators, the industrial output on Friday and inflation on Jan. 14, which could help adjust expectations ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review. For now, markets are overwhelmingly positioned for at least a 25 bps cut in interest rates, analysts said. "Yields can fall another 10 basis points in the run-up to the January policy," said Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund. Market participants are widely expecting the central bank to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points. India's 1-year OIS rate fell 2 bps to 7.55 percent and the 5-year rate also 2 bps lower at 7.16 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)