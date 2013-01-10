* 10-yr bond yld ends at 7.88 pct vs 7.90 pct on Wed * Higher repo borrowing raises hope for more open mkt ops * 10-yr seen dropping to 7.85 pct on Friday-trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 10 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to a 27-month low on Thursday as investors continued buy debt on expectations the central bank will cut key interest rates later this month to support the faltering economy. The 10-year paper has risen in 13 of the last 14 trading sessions as market participants have been betting on at least a 25-basis-points rate reduction on Jan. 29. The 10-year yield hit a low of 7.86 percent during the session, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010. Traders are now awaiting factory output data on Friday and inflation data on Monday to help cement policy bets. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.88 percent, down 2 bps from Wednesday. The yield is down a net 27 bps since the beginning of the current rally 14 sessions ago. Total volume stands at a high 509.95 billion rupees. A survey of 25 economists predicted that the index of industrial production rose just 0.7 percent year-on-year in November following an 8.2 percent rise in October as as factories closed for holidays a month later than in 2011. Inflation is likely to have reversed direction and edged up an annual 7.4 percent in December on higher food costs, another Reuters poll showed. "Higher repo borrowing has raised hopes for more open market operations. Tomorrow's IIP is now key but overall sentiment for bonds remains positive on the back of supportive comments from the government," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. "I think the 10-year bond may go to 7.85 percent levels soon," he added. Banks' repo borrowing rose above 1 trillion rupees ($18.48 billion) for the first time in seven sessions. The government hiked railway passenger fares after a gap of nine years on Wednesday, and later in the day government sources said there was a proposal to increase heavily subsidised fuel prices to rein in a swollen fiscal deficit. Traders said the proposal, if implemented, would be positive for bonds in the medium- to longer-term though it may push up inflation in the near-term. India's 1-year OIS rate closed steady at 7.55 percent while the benchmark 5-year rate edged 2 bps higher to 7.18 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)