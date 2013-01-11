* 10-yr bond yield falls 1 bp to 7.87 pct
* Longer bonds see most volumes ahead of RBI policy review
* Inflation data on Mon keenly awaited
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 11 India's benchmark 10-year bond
rose to 27-month highs again on Friday after rising in 14 of the
last 15 sessions as investors aggressively built long positions
anticipating a rate cut at the end of this month.
An unexpected contraction in November factory output data on
Friday was seen bolstering the case for the Reserve Bank of
India to cut interest rates at its policy review on Jan. 29,
although the report in itself was not a big factor during trade.
Investors are keenly looking forward to inflation data on
Monday, which will help set expectations ahead of that critical
central bank review.
The wholesale price based inflation is seen having risen 7.4
percent in November, according to a Reuters poll, and traders
say a number around or below 7.3 percent will cement calls for
at least a 25-basis-points rate cut.
"The inflation data will determine the market behaviour from
here on. If the number is between 7 to 7.1 percent with a core
inflation closer to 4 percent, hopes for a 50 bps rate cut may
grow," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of rates
at HSBC in Mumbai.
"If headline is close to 7.4-7.5 percent and a core of
around 4.3-4.5 percent, then market might believe there will be
just a 25 bps cut in rates," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
1 basis point at 7.87 percent after dropping to a low of 7.85
percent during the session, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform stood at a high 537.50 billion rupees ($9.8 billion).
India's 8.33 percent 2026 bond remained the
most-traded, continuing this week's pattern of increased volumes
for longer maturity bonds such as the 8.20 percent 2025
.
The 10-yr bond yield is down 6 bps over the week and has
fallen for three straight weeks. Since the onset of the current
rally 15 sessions ago, the yield is down a total 28 bps.
Bonds have also benefitted from expectations the government
is looking to contain the fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent for the
fiscal year ending in March, having scheduled only one weekly
bond issuance this month.
India is also expected to announce a hike in fuel prices,
although that has been partially priced in, traders said.
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended flat at
7.18 percent while thd 1-year rate closed down
2 bps at 7.53 percent.
The negative spread between the two rates has narrowed to
35 bps from 48 bps at the end of 2012. Traders see this spread
shrinking further to around 30 bps heading into the policy as
the short-end rate falls more on rate cut expectations.
($1 = 54.8 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)