* 10-yr bond yield falls 1 bp to 7.87 pct * Longer bonds see most volumes ahead of RBI policy review * Inflation data on Mon keenly awaited By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 11 India's benchmark 10-year bond rose to 27-month highs again on Friday after rising in 14 of the last 15 sessions as investors aggressively built long positions anticipating a rate cut at the end of this month. An unexpected contraction in November factory output data on Friday was seen bolstering the case for the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates at its policy review on Jan. 29, although the report in itself was not a big factor during trade. Investors are keenly looking forward to inflation data on Monday, which will help set expectations ahead of that critical central bank review. The wholesale price based inflation is seen having risen 7.4 percent in November, according to a Reuters poll, and traders say a number around or below 7.3 percent will cement calls for at least a 25-basis-points rate cut. "The inflation data will determine the market behaviour from here on. If the number is between 7 to 7.1 percent with a core inflation closer to 4 percent, hopes for a 50 bps rate cut may grow," said Manish Wadhawan, managing director and head of rates at HSBC in Mumbai. "If headline is close to 7.4-7.5 percent and a core of around 4.3-4.5 percent, then market might believe there will be just a 25 bps cut in rates," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 7.87 percent after dropping to a low of 7.85 percent during the session, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform stood at a high 537.50 billion rupees ($9.8 billion). India's 8.33 percent 2026 bond remained the most-traded, continuing this week's pattern of increased volumes for longer maturity bonds such as the 8.20 percent 2025 . The 10-yr bond yield is down 6 bps over the week and has fallen for three straight weeks. Since the onset of the current rally 15 sessions ago, the yield is down a total 28 bps. Bonds have also benefitted from expectations the government is looking to contain the fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent for the fiscal year ending in March, having scheduled only one weekly bond issuance this month. India is also expected to announce a hike in fuel prices, although that has been partially priced in, traders said. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended flat at 7.18 percent while thd 1-year rate closed down 2 bps at 7.53 percent. The negative spread between the two rates has narrowed to 35 bps from 48 bps at the end of 2012. Traders see this spread shrinking further to around 30 bps heading into the policy as the short-end rate falls more on rate cut expectations. ($1 = 54.8 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Sunil Nair)