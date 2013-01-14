* 10-yr bond yield falls 7 bp to 7.80 pct
* December inflation eases to 3-year low
* 1-year OIS falls to seven-month lows
MUMBAI, Jan 14 Indian government bonds rallied
on Monday, sending benchmark yields to a 29-month low, after a
slower-than-expected rise in headline inflation cemented hopes
the central bank will cut rates by at least 25 basis points
later this month.
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rate, which is most
sensitive to near-term rates cuts, fell to a seven-month low
after the December wholesale price index (WPI) rose
7.18 percent from a year ago, according to data on Monday.
That was below expectations of a 7.4 percent rise, and
marked a three-year low.
Some analysts say the Reserve Bank of India could even
deliver a rate cut of 50 basis points (bps) at its policy review
on Jan. 29, especially after core inflation eased to 4.2 percent
last month from around 4.5 percent in November.
"The moderation in core inflation is encouraging and makes a
case for higher rate cut in the forthcoming policy meet," said
Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital,
referring to a 50 bps cut.
"Having said that, the comfortable yield levels and lesser
threat of a high-interest scenario in the coming days might push
the central bank into taking a conservative rate cut of 25 bps
in a staggered manner over the next two policy meets."
Nomura, in a report after the data release, said it expects
50 bps of rate cuts in the first half of 2013, but rising
headline inflation in the second half will limit room for rate
cuts.
Dealers also said the government's move to delay by two
years implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance to
2016 was also likely to soothe foreign investors.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down
7 basis point at 7.80 percent. It fell to 7.79 percent in trade,
its lowest since Aug. 9, 2010.
Yields have eased as much as 35 basis points in a rally that
started on Dec. 21, 2012 on the back of hopes for interest rate
cuts, as well as increasing confidence in the government's
resolve to contain its fiscal deficit.
India has scheduled only one weekly bond issuance this month
and recently announced an increase in railway passenger fares,
while the federal cabinet is soon expected to consider a hike in
diesel prices.
Bond strategists said the 1-month rate swap
was pricing in a 70 bps probability of a half-a-percentage point
cut.
The 1-year rate fell 5 bps to 7.48 percent,
its lowest since June 14, 2012. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate
was down 6 bps at 7.12 percent.
The negative spread between the two rates has narrowed to
36 bps from 48 bps at the end of 2012, largely driven by the
fall in the short-end on rate cut expectations.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)