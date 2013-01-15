* 10-yr bond yield rises 3 bps to 7.83 pct * Standard Chartered now targets 7.50 pct for 10-year bonds * RBI to sell 120 bln rupees of bonds on Friday By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Jan 15 India government bonds fell on Tuesday, with yields rising for the second time in 17 sessions, as dealers booked profits after a recent rally that drove yields to 29-month lows. Yields have fallen 32 basis points since the rally began in late December. The buying has gained momentum as a contraction in factory data last week and easing inflation data on Monday cemented hopes of at least a 25 bps rate cut on Jan. 29. Limited bond supply in the March quarter and expectations of fiscal measures such as a potential increase in fuel prices had supported the rally. Standard Chartered Bank now expects the 10-year yield to fall to 7.50 percent as against the previous target of 7.80 percent. However, some analysts are warning the recent bond gains could be overdone. Nomura said 7.80 percent was fair value now for the 10-year bond yield, forecasting the Reserve Bank of India would stick to a 25 bps rate cut this month and not a 50 bps expected by some investors. "It was a bit of profit-taking today. Bonds will remain bullish in the run-up to the policy with some market participants expecting a 50 bps cut," said Harish Agarwal, a bond dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 3 basis points up at 7.83 percent. It traded in a 7.80-7.84 percent band in session. Volumes remained heavy at 419.55 billion rupees ($7.70 billion). Despite strong investor sentiment, bond markets will experience few catalysts in the lead-up to the RBI review. RBI will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, in the only auction slated this month, but will switch to a multiple price method from the uniform price the central bank has used for a while now. Analysts said the move appeared intended to get dealers to issue more cautious bids given that under a multiple price auction, investors who bid above the cut-off price will get the allocation at the higher price they have offered. India's long-end swaps fell, with the benchmark 5-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.10 percent as dealers unwound bond swap trades after the significant bond rally. It has fallen 8 basis points so far this week. The 1-year rate continued to hover near seven-month lows, ending 1 bp up at 7.49 percent. ($1 = 54.4575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)