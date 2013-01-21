* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 7.86 pct * 10-yr bond seen in 7.80-7.90 pct band till plcy-traders * OIS 1yr-5yr negative spread widens again By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 21 Indian government bond yields ended steady on Monday, but continued to climb from a 29-month low hit last week for most of the session, with traders still booking profits on growing caution ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29. Bullish sentiment in bonds has waned after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao last week warned inflation still remained high, crushing hopes for a chunky 50 basis points rate cut at the policy review on Jan. 29. However, the government's decision last week to allow small price increases in diesel, and the absence of a debt sale this week is expected to provide some support for bond prices. "In the absence of a debt sale this week, the 10-year bond is expected to hold in a 7.80 to 7.90 percent band. Market has already factored in a 25 bps rate cut on Tuesday," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 7.86 percent after moving in a 7.85 to 7.88 percent band. Volume on the central bank's trading platform at around 271 billion rupees was nearly half of what it has been in recent sessions. Investors are primarily focused on the upcoming RBI review, with thirty of 40 economists expecting a 25 bps reduction in the repo rate on the back of slowing inflation and weak economic activity, a Reuters poll showed. The overnight indexed swap market continued to see some receiving pressure on rate cut bets. However, some traders warned rates could drop further to be 10-15 bps below fair value if assuming a 25 bps rate cut on Jan. 29. The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 2 bps to 7.13 percent while the 1-year rate also ended down 2 bps at 7.54 percent. The spread between the five-year and one-year rate which had dropped to 34 bps on Jan. 11 has again risen to 41 bps after hopes for a 50 bps cut in rates were dashed by the central bank chief's comments. ($1 = 53.8 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)