* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 bp at 7.86 pct * Subbarao's comments on high inflation continue to hurt * Govt's move to include bulk diesel in WPI also a negative By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Jan 23 Indian federal bond yields edged up on Wednesday as investors continued to trim positions heading into the policy next week with the central bank governor's comments from last week continuing to dent bond prices. The central bank published last week's speech of Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on its website earlier in the day. The speech was picked up by some media agencies and the RBI chief's comments on inflation caused yet another round of sell-off. The government's intention to include the bulk price of diesel in its calculation of the wholesale price based inflation index as early as in February also hurt sentiment for bonds. "The governor's comments along with the news on bulk diesel prompted selling in bonds. I however expect the 7.80 to 7.90 percent range on the 10-year paper to hold until the policy review," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 7.86 percent after moving in a range of 7.83 percent to 7.88 percent during the day. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were lower at 298.05 billion rupees ($5.55 billion). The market is broadly positioned for a 25 basis point cut in key rates at the central bank's policy review on Tuesday with the guidance provided by the central bank being key in setting the medium term direction. For a poll on the policy: Traders said OIS rates also rose after media agencies reported the governor's comments yet again. The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 2 basis points at 7.14 percent. The 1-year rate also ended 2 bps higher at 7.55 percent. ($1 = 53.7 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Jijo Jacob)