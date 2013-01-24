* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 7.88 pct * Subbarao's comments on high inflation continue to hurt * Cbank relaxes FII investment rules in debt; enhances limit By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian federal bond yields edged up on Thursday in thin trading as investors grew jittery and pared positions in the run-up to the policy review next week. The market is broadly positioned for a 25 basis point cut in key rates at the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy review on Tuesday with the central bank's guidance being key in setting medium term direction. For a poll on the policy: RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao's warning last week that inflation "was still high" weighed on market sentiment, stalling a recent rally. However, the 10-year bond yield dropped 27 basis points in anticipation of the start of a rate cut cycle after a nine-month pause. "Traders are placing final bets ahead of the policy decision. Uncertainty has crept in with the recent comments by the governor leaving the market divided on the rate move," said Naveen Sharma, a fund manager at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 7.88 percent after moving in a range of 7.85 percent to 7.88 percent during the day. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 226.7 billion rupees ($4.22 billion), sharply lower than an average of 350 billion rupees. The market will remain shut for a local holiday on Friday. Bond markets have also been supported by recent reform measures announced by the government such as diesel price deregulation and an increase in duty on gold imports. Limited bond supply in the quarter ending in March is also lending some support to bonds, traders said. Bond yields are expected to trade in the 7.80 to 7.90 percent range until the RBI policy review. Markets showed little reaction after India's central bank relaxed some of the rules for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) buying into domestic debt as part of the government's long-expected $10 billion increase in corporate and government debt limits. [ID: nL4N0AT3Y6] The benchmark 5-year swap rate was unchanged at 7.14 percent. The 1-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 7.56 percent. ($1 = 53.6850 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)